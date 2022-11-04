Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Not Enough Disk Space iMovie” Error
IMovie is the default video editor for macOS. It comes preinstalled on your system right out of the box. But sometimes, when we try to import a new media file in iMovie, it might return a “Not Enough Disk Space” error on the screen. This prompt message further suggests the user either choose a different destination or free up some storage space.
technewstoday.com
Why Does Taskeng.exe Keep Popping Up? How To Fix It
You may have seen a command prompt-like window suddenly popping up on the screen while you perform your routine work. One such prompt can appear with the name taskeng.exe. This is the process known as Task Scheduler Engine, which functions to perform system tasks at a specified time. These tasks can be regular program updates, auto-start of applications, system program launcher, etc. The appearance of taskeng.exe can mean that some tasks are trying to run, failing, or restarting continuously.
technewstoday.com
How to Change Username on MacBook
You can see your MacBook username in a number of different places. Any time you log in to your Macbook or share files with your friends, your username will be visible. If you accidentally misspelled the username or purchased a pre-owned MacBook, you may want to change it. If you...
technewstoday.com
How to Reset a OneDrive on Windows
A part of the Office 365 suite, OneDrive is a favorite among many users to store documents and images. Although an incredible application, it isn’t free from issues that sometimes require you to reset it. Many users opt to reset their OneDrive app when they run into errors in synchronization.
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Fix “Onedrive isn’t connected”
The “OneDrive isn’t connected” error message mostly occurs if you aren’t signed in to a OneDrive account or have sign-in issues. Generally, this happens when you aren’t connected to the Internet or have network issues. Also, if you are using a proxy server to connect...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Broken Keys on Laptop
Laptops come with an integrated keyboard since it aims to provide a full system on a single device. It can be a real problem if one or more of your keys suddenly stop working. Sometimes, the problem is with your software, especially if more than one keys experience this issue.
technewstoday.com
Samsung Android Apps Keep Crashing? Here’s How to Fix It
If the apps running on your Samsung or Android device keep crashing unexpectedly, there could be some issues within the app, operating system, or between them. Since Android supports a wide range of device configurations, app programs get complex and error-prone to maintain their versatility. Although developers constantly work to...
technewstoday.com
What Makes a Good and Strong Password
You might be surprised how quickly even a strong password can be cracked. Nothing is foolproof regarding password security; even the most cautious people sometimes have their passwords broken. However, some habits can strengthen your password, so you have better safeguards for your online accounts. What Makes a Good Password?
EU's Call of Duty: Probe Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has launched an investigation into Microsoft’s planned takeover of video game giant Activision Blizzard, fearing the $69 billion deal would distort fair competition to popular titles like Call of Duty. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, first announced the agreement to buy the California-based game publisher in January, but it still awaits scrutiny by antitrust regulators in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere. If it goes through, the all-cash deal would be the largest in the history of the tech industry. Members of the European Commission, the 27-nation bloc’s executive arm, said in a statement Tuesday that “the point is to ensure that the gaming ecosystem remains vibrant to the benefit of users in a sector that is evolving at a fast pace.” “We must ensure that opportunities remain for future and existing distributors of PC and console video games, as well as for rival suppliers of PC operating systems,” the commissioners said. They have until March 23, 2023, to decide whether to approve the deal.
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Apple TV to WiFi Without Remote? (4 Best Ways)
Connecting your Apple TV to Wi-Fi can be problematic if you have lost the remote. If you are an iPhone or iPad user, you don’t need any third-party apps to connect the TV to Wi-Fi. The built-in Apple TV remote on your iPhone has made connecting the TV to Wi-Fi a breeze.
technewstoday.com
How to Print From Your iPhone
Printing documents was once a very long process if the data was stored on mobile devices. For iPhones, you had to transfer the files to a computer via iTunes before printing. With the advent of new features; however, Apple has made the printing experience from iPhones much easier. This has enabled iPhone users to no longer depend on computers to print their documents.
Comments / 0