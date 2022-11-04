Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NHL
Women in Hockey: Kara Stephan
Rangers full stack engineer using military background, hockey knowledge to help various departments. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at New York Rangers full stack engineer Kara Stephan:. Name: Kara...
NHL
Bruins Assign Jakub Lauko
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 7, that the team has assigned forward Jakub Lauko to Providence. Lauko, 22, has skated in seven games with Boston this season, recording one goal and one assist. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward has appeared in 99 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 13 goals and 31 and assists for 44 points. The Prague, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Predators (5-6-1) at Kraken (7-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Before traveling across three time zones to sweep a three-game road trip last week, veteran forward and alternate captain Jordan Eberle was talking to the media about the Kraken's 1-3-1 record going into Saturday's impressive and fun-night-for-the-crowd win over Pittsburgh. "For us, it's about trying win tonight [against the Penguins]...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 5, Panthers 4
In a game that got perpetually more and more chaotic as it rolled along, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We were trailing for a while...
NHL
State Your Case: Beniers early favorite for Calder Trophy?
NHL.com writers debate chances of Kraken forward winning award given to rookie of the year. Matty Beniers is having a breakout season for the Seattle Kraken. The 19-year-old center leads NHL rookies with nine points (five goals, four assists), and is a big reason the Kraken are 7-4-2 entering their nationally televised game at home against the Nashville Predators (5-6-1) on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1).
NHL
Caps Host Oilers
Washington's four-game homestand continues on Monday when the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to the District this season. Monday has been a busy day for the Caps in the early going of 2022-23, this is the fourth straight Monday night in which Washington has been in action this season, and they're 2-0-1 in the previous three. But as they take the ice on Monday against Edmonton, the Caps are seeking to shake off a four-game losing streak (0-2-2), a stretch of games characterized by loss - players lost to injury, leads lost, and games lost.
NHL
The Secret's Out | 10 TAKEAWAYS
The good times continue to roll for the Devils, and the outside world is starting to take notice. The good vibes have been rolling around the New Jersey Devils and there is no greater way to experience a three-game road trip, in two different time zones, while crossing the continent than to sweep all three games. You get that little extra pep in your step when you arrive at hotels at 2 in the morning, knowing that you have to be up in just a few short hours to get back to work. What a trip it was, as the first time since Dec. 16, 1996, to Dec. 20, 1996, the clubs swept Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver on the same road trip.
NHL
NOT QUITE ENOUGH
NEWARK - It was right there for the taking. But on this night - and with star winger Jonathan Huberdeau missing in action - a pair of one-goal deficits were too steep a climb. Nico Hischier broke a 2-2 tie with 8:49 left in the third period as the Devils rallied for a 3-2 win over the Flames on Tuesday at the Prudential Center.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Stage Second Straight Comeback
Islanders dig out of 3-1 hole in third period for 4-3 win over Rangers. Comebacks are becoming characteristic for the New York Islanders. For the second straight night, the Islanders entered the third period down 3-1 and for the second-straight night, they staged a dramatic comeback, upending the Rangers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden.
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals
The Oilers look to get back to their winning ways as they start a four-game road trip at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers begin a four game Eastern Conference road trip starting on Monday night against the Washington Capitals. You can watch the game...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Senators
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Senators this season: Nov. 8 (away) and Mar. 11 (home). The Canucks are 32-19-2-3 all-time against the Senators, including a 14-11-1-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games vs Ottawa (2-2-1 in their last...
NHL
MTL@DET: Game recap
DETROIT - The Canadiens put their three-game winless slide to an end with a 3-2 shootout win over the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. Evgenii Dadonov returned to action after a four-game absence, skating on a line with Sean Monahan and Jonathan Drouin. Johnathan Kovacevic also drew back into the lineup after sitting out on Saturday versus Vegas.
NHL
Robertson, Stapleton excited for Jets' Filipino Heritage Night
Stars forward proud to be Filipino role model for young hockey fans. The Winnipeg Jets host their first Filipino Heritage Night on Tuesday, honoring a robust community in the hockey-mad province of Manitoba. "There's a very few amount of Filipinos, not only in the NHL, but in hockey," Dallas Stars...
NHL
'IT'S MY STYLE'
ELMONT, NEW YORK - It's been about 10 years now since the NHL mandated a more flexible, more absorbent system of boards and glass. But not even that is enough to lessen the impact of the runaway freight train known as Nikita Zadorov. Just ask Nico Hischier, or Jack Hughes,...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ ISLANDERS
FLAMES (5-4-1) at ISLANDERS (7-5-0) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (11) Goals - Nazem Kadri (6) Islanders:. Points - Brock Nelson (13) Goals - Anders Lee...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'TIMES ARE TOUGH RIGHT NOW'
What was talked about following a 3-2 loss in New Jersey. "He couldn't get his foot in his skate this morning, so he was deemed not available." "We had a lot of chances. Right through our lineup, I think those two kids (Adam Ruzicka and Dennis Gilbert) gave us a good bump and we had a lot of good chances. (But) they scored the goal to win it.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Lightning
The Oilers continue their four-game road trip with the second of back-to-back games on Tuesday against the Lightning. The Edmonton Oilers continue their four-game road trip on Tuesday with the second of back-to-back games against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One...
NHL
'GRIND THROUGH IT'
NEWARK - What you're looking for is something to build on. Some key touches. A nice pass. A blocked shot or two. Anything to hang your hat on. While it's true, there was plenty to like for many of the Flames in last night's overtime loss to the Islanders, few had a bigger impact on the game than MacKenzie Weegar.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ DEVILS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in New Jersey. The Flames continue a three-game road trip tonight when they visit the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center in Newark. Game time is 5 p.m. MT. Jonathan Huberdeau will not play. He is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Sportsnet...
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Oilers 3, Lightning 2
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's loss to Edmonton on Tuesday. Clearly, special teams play was the difference in this game. The Oilers scored two power play goals, went 5-5 on the penalty kill, and added a shorthanded tally. Ironically, they delivered this strong special teams performance a night after they yielded four power play goals in a 5-4 loss in Washington.
