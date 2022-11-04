Read full article on original website
Lady Cats fall to Bushland in Bi-district
The Littlefield Lady Cats’ varsity volleyball team’s season came to an end on Tuesday night, as they fell to the Bushland Lady Falcons, 0-3, at Tulia Gymnasium. With the loss, the Lady Cats finish the season with a mark of 1914 overall. The Lady Falcons opened set one...
TOP PHOTO PAGE 1
RETURNING THE HIT - Littlefield senior, Alex Hernandez, sends a hit over her head across the net, during set two of the Lady Cats’ Bidistrict play-off volleyball match on Tuesday against the Lady Falcons in Tulia. (Staff Photo by Derek Lopez)
Calling on all Prayer Warriors for Joella
Long-time member of the Leader-News Family, Joella Lovvorn, who semi-retired in May of 2022 had been living with her brother who has been taking care of her. She is now staying in the Farwell Care and Rehabilitation Center located at 305 Fifth Street in Farwell. Her brother also lives in Farwell and is able to check on her.
Springlake-Earth ISD earns Blue Ribbon School Award
The Springlake-Earth Elementary and Junior High campus won a National Blue Ribbon School award on Sept. 16, 2022 for their Exemplary Achievement in Gap-Closing. Superintendent Denver Crum and Bub McIver, the principal of the Elementary and Junior High campus, attended the award ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Nov. 3rd and Friday, November 4, 2022.
SPE Band Boosters set Festival
The Springlake-Earth Band Boosters are hosting a fall festival Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Ag Barn. There will be food, vendors and games. Booth rentals are $30. For booth rental information please call Amanda at 806-3935313 or Rosalia at 806-240-0137.
Dimmitt Bluegrass Festival to be hld November 11th & 12th
The Dimmitt Bluegrass Festival will be held on Friday Nov. 11, 2022 from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday Nov. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Castro County Expo Center located at 403 SE Fourth Street, Dimmitt, Texas 79027. There will be seven bands, from across...
“Cooking Well with Diabetes” series to be held on Nov. 14th, 21st, and 28th
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Lamb County is hosting the “Cooking Well with Diabetes” series of classes at the Lamb County Extension Office. Classes will be held on November 14, 21 and 28, 2022 from 12 to 1 p.m. This class is open to the public but...
BAYER FUND AND LAMB COUNTY FARMERS TEAM UP TO DIRECT DONATIONS TO RURAL NONPROFITS AND SCHOOLS
In 2022, Bayer Fund doubled America’s Farmers Grow Communities individual donations from $2,500 to $5,000. • The America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, a Bayer Fund program, partners with farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits and schools to help their communities. • Through the program, farmers enroll for...
Lamb County jury convicts Hockley County man
The Lamb County Courthouse was busy October 24th and 25th, as the 154th District Court held a jury trial that began Monday afternoon, when the jury was selected, with testimony heard Tuesday morning, and a verdict before 5:00 Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors for Lamb County and the State of Texas were...
Voting starts Tuesday
The last day for early voting in Lamb County was Friday, November 4, 2022 for the Tuesday, November 8, 2022 General Election. As of Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 3 p.m., a total of 901 Lamb County residents had voted early for the General Election. Voting on Election Day, Tuesday,...
