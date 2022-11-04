Long-time member of the Leader-News Family, Joella Lovvorn, who semi-retired in May of 2022 had been living with her brother who has been taking care of her. She is now staying in the Farwell Care and Rehabilitation Center located at 305 Fifth Street in Farwell. Her brother also lives in Farwell and is able to check on her.

