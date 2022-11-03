Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Democratic Party's most powerful voices warned Saturday that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labored to overcome fierce political headwinds — and an ill-timed misstep from President Joe Biden — over the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections.
Utah's Lee faces tight race against independent McMullin
An independent candidate with backing from Democrats is attempting to end the Republican stranglehold on the U.S. Senate in Utah, hoping to harness the antipathy many voters in the state feel toward former President Donald Trump becoming the GOP's standard-bearer
Herald & Review
AP News Summary at 11:55 p.m. EST
Biden slams GOP while Trump urges voters to reject Democrats. YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden has slammed Republicans up and down ballots across the nation as election deniers who reveled in political violence. His predecessor, Donald Trump, urged voters to oppose “growing left-wing tyranny.” Both held rallies for key candidates in their parties on the final Sunday before Tuesday's midterm elections that could reshape Washington’s balance of power. More than 41 million people have voted early in races that will decide control of Congress and key governorships. Republicans are optimistic about a big night but Democrats are predicting they'll pull of a surprise while arguing that the nation's very democracy is at stake.
Herald & Review
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:11 a.m. EDT
Warren Buffett's firm reports $2.7B loss on investment drop. OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company reported a $2.7 billion loss Saturday as the paper value of its investment portfolio fell during the third quarter, but most of its operating businesses performed well with the notable exception of Geico. Buffett has long said Berkshire Hathaway's operating earnings are a better measure of its performance because they exclude investment gains and losses, which vary widely. By that measure, Berkshire's operating earnings jumped 20% to $7.76 billion and easily topped Wall Street expectations. Geico's performance was hurt by the soaring cost of used cars and car parts that it had to pay for in its claims.
Comments / 0