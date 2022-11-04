Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
Related
Enchanting light trail opens this week at San Antonio Botanical Garden
Get into the holiday spirit, San Antonio.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in San Antonio 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Antonio this year? This post covers Christmas San Antonio 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Antonio, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
KENS 5
Check out LEGOLAND's huge pumpkin build made of 15,000 LEGOS
SAN ANTONIO — In honor of National Pumpkin Day, LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio showed off their huge piece of artwork. Their master model builder, Kevin, spent 75 hours designing and building Texas's largest LEGO pumpkin. The pumpkin stands at seven and a half feet tall, and it's also...
flicksandfood.com
Top Catering Company to Host Awesome and Fun Interactive Charcuterie Classes
Top Catering Company is Bringing Back its Charcuterie Board Classes to Help Get Your Ready for the Holidays. Top catering company, Tim The Girl Catering will host two charcuterie classes in November and December 2022. The first class will take place on Wednesday, November 9th from 6pm-7:30pm, with the second being held on Wednesday, December 14th from 6pm-7:30pm. Both classes will be held at Ivy Hall Events located at 1127 S St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78210.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
The Light Park’s Synchronized Light Show Will Ruin All Other Holiday Shows for You.
This is our 3rd year to go see The Light Park, and it’s even bigger and better than ever! I absolutely love the fun, synchronized lights that “sing” to the music, and this year they even have concessions stand, all from the convenience of your car! You’ll go down row after row of Christmas Lights, all synchronized to the song on your car radio! It’s so wonderful!
cohaitungchi.com
15 Gorgeous Places to Go Hiking in San Antonio for All Levels
San Antonio is understood most famously for its bustling Riverwalk, the historic Alamo, and the encircling missions that play an vital half in Texas historical past. Nevertheless, there are a stunning variety of stunning nature and outside areas that you may discover by climbing in San Antonio. The Texas Hill Nation is a superb playground for individuals who love the outside, particularly in the event you benefit from the number of desert-type landscapes, forests, and slowing waterways aspect by aspect. We created this information to the very best hikes in and close to San Antonio that will help you plan your subsequent outside journey!
Everything that will be open, closed for Veterans Day in San Antonio
Don't forget to take the kids to school.
KSAT 12
Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
San Antonio sweet shop Laika Cheesecake plans to open New Braunfels location
Construction on the space is set to begin this month and wrap up at the end of January.
KSAT 12
Netflix’s Taco Chronicles to highlight several San Antonio restaurants
The Netflix series Taco Chronicles’ third season premieres this month and will feature four of San Antonio’s very own taco restaurants. El Pastor Es Mi Senor, Naco Mexican Eatery, Con Huevos, and 2M Smokehouse have all confirmed that they will be on the episode that drops on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
San Antonio Current
The best moments from San Antonio's colorful 2022 Diwali celebration
San Antonio's annual Diwali festival took place Saturday night at Hemisfair, bringing together revelers to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Diwali is celebrated by people of Indian ancestry around the globe. The local gathering included dance, music, food, fireworks and the placement of floating candles, or diyas, on the San Antonio River.
Total lunar eclipse will be visible in San Antonio this week
Early risers will have no problems. Everyone else needs to plan ahead.
KSAT 12
Family, friends, fans to remember beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush at memorial at Tech Port Center + Arena
SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and fans will gather in San Antonio on Sunday to memorialize beloved and longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush. Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, died on Oct. 21 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. He was 44.
KSAT 12
Headed to WurstFest? These are some of the must try eats
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX – It’s that time of year again. The 10-day festival incorporates live music, dancing, and food, all celebrating German culture. Wurstfest, which is held in New Braunfels, has been drawing in crowds since 1961, when it started as a festival to honor sausage. Since then, thousands of people visit daily to enjoy the festival’s sights, sounds and good eats.
KSAT 12
Share the Shoes drive collects shoes and socks for San Antonio kids in need
A good pair of socks and shoes is something so many families take for granted – and it is something that so many families need. It is time for Share the Shoes, an initiative to collect new socks and shoes to help kids in the community. KSAT Community is partnering with Zapatos and SAPD for the program.
foxsanantonio.com
Downtown Lights Up with Art, Music at Luminaria
This year's outdoor contemporary arts festival will light up the Tobin Center and Travis Park with digital art, music, and more! Yadhira Lozano gives the details on this year's event and featured musician Nicky Diamonds plays a preview from his festival set.
KSAT 12
Popular area of Canyon Lake to be closed for several weeks; Zoo sends critically endangered toad tadpoles to Puerto Rico
Hello and Happy Friday! Rebecca Salinas here. Also, welcome to November. I hope you’re able to see some fall foliage where you’re at. If you’re trying to find time for a road trip to see some change in leaves, you can look at this fall foliage prediction map for guidance.
theshelbyreport.com
Sprouts Farmers Market To Open Location In San Antonio, TX
Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new store Nov. 11 at 9702 State Highway 151 in San Antonio, Texas. A ribbon cutting will take place the morning of Nov. 11 at 6:45 a.m. with Dr. Rocha-Garcia, councilwoman. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Sprouts’ grand opening...
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as Greta Van Fleet rocked San Antonio's AT&T Center
Michigan-based quartet Greta Van Fleet brought is Dreams in Gold tour to the AT&T Center on Saturday, keeping adoring fans enthralled with its rocking, blues-based sound. Durand Jones & The Indications along with Crown Lands opened the show. Here's a look at the magical evening.
KENS 5
This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows
SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
Comments / 0