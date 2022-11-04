ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5

Check out LEGOLAND's huge pumpkin build made of 15,000 LEGOS

SAN ANTONIO — In honor of National Pumpkin Day, LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio showed off their huge piece of artwork. Their master model builder, Kevin, spent 75 hours designing and building Texas's largest LEGO pumpkin. The pumpkin stands at seven and a half feet tall, and it's also...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Top Catering Company to Host Awesome and Fun Interactive Charcuterie Classes

Top Catering Company is Bringing Back its Charcuterie Board Classes to Help Get Your Ready for the Holidays. Top catering company, Tim The Girl Catering will host two charcuterie classes in November and December 2022. The first class will take place on Wednesday, November 9th from 6pm-7:30pm, with the second being held on Wednesday, December 14th from 6pm-7:30pm. Both classes will be held at Ivy Hall Events located at 1127 S St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78210.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

The Light Park’s Synchronized Light Show Will Ruin All Other Holiday Shows for You.

This is our 3rd year to go see The Light Park, and it’s even bigger and better than ever! I absolutely love the fun, synchronized lights that “sing” to the music, and this year they even have concessions stand, all from the convenience of your car! You’ll go down row after row of Christmas Lights, all synchronized to the song on your car radio! It’s so wonderful!
ARLINGTON, TX
cohaitungchi.com

15 Gorgeous Places to Go Hiking in San Antonio for All Levels

San Antonio is understood most famously for its bustling Riverwalk, the historic Alamo, and the encircling missions that play an vital half in Texas historical past. Nevertheless, there are a stunning variety of stunning nature and outside areas that you may discover by climbing in San Antonio. The Texas Hill Nation is a superb playground for individuals who love the outside, particularly in the event you benefit from the number of desert-type landscapes, forests, and slowing waterways aspect by aspect. We created this information to the very best hikes in and close to San Antonio that will help you plan your subsequent outside journey!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

The best moments from San Antonio's colorful 2022 Diwali celebration

San Antonio's annual Diwali festival took place Saturday night at Hemisfair, bringing together revelers to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Diwali is celebrated by people of Indian ancestry around the globe. The local gathering included dance, music, food, fireworks and the placement of floating candles, or diyas, on the San Antonio River.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Family, friends, fans to remember beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush at memorial at Tech Port Center + Arena

SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and fans will gather in San Antonio on Sunday to memorialize beloved and longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush. Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, died on Oct. 21 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. He was 44.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Headed to WurstFest? These are some of the must try eats

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX – It’s that time of year again. The 10-day festival incorporates live music, dancing, and food, all celebrating German culture. Wurstfest, which is held in New Braunfels, has been drawing in crowds since 1961, when it started as a festival to honor sausage. Since then, thousands of people visit daily to enjoy the festival’s sights, sounds and good eats.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Downtown Lights Up with Art, Music at Luminaria

This year's outdoor contemporary arts festival will light up the Tobin Center and Travis Park with digital art, music, and more! Yadhira Lozano gives the details on this year's event and featured musician Nicky Diamonds plays a preview from his festival set.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theshelbyreport.com

Sprouts Farmers Market To Open Location In San Antonio, TX

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new store Nov. 11 at 9702 State Highway 151 in San Antonio, Texas. A ribbon cutting will take place the morning of Nov. 11 at 6:45 a.m. with Dr. Rocha-Garcia, councilwoman. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Sprouts’ grand opening...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows

SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy