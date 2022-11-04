Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MIBoardroomPRJackson, MI
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country roadRoger MarshJackson, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
albionpleiad.com
Albion’s Big Three Makes Fall History
As the fall season begins to take one final turn before the winter, so are sports at Albion College. It’s been quite a historic few months, with multiple teams here breaking program records. The football, men’s soccer and women’s volleyball teams have been exceeding expectations and leaving a memorable season of Albion’s fall sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan leads country as lone team accomplishing 1 dominant game control stat
Michigan actually struggled early on against Rutgers, believe it or not. At halftime, the Wolverines trailed the Scarlet Knights by a 17-14 score after a blocked punt and pair of missed field goals. Fortunately, it did not take long for Jim Harbaugh’s squad to turn things around. The Michigan defense...
Centre Daily
Tom Izzo: “I get tired of Michigan State always looking like the bad guy” in regards to U-M tunnel incident
Two days before their season-opener against Northern Arizona, Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo enjoyed watching the Spartans' football program pull off a 23-15 upset over No. 16 Illinois this past Saturday. “I watched every minute of it [and] enjoyed every minute of it," Izzo said. "Some for my...
albionpleiad.com
Opinion: Standing Up for Sitting Down
I love Michigan autumn. The trees shed beautiful leaves and the air smells crisp, which makes for wonderful walks along the campus. Sometimes though, I want to sit. Over the last few weeks we have experienced shockingly high temperatures for this time of year. Overnight it seemed, my favorite fall vistas were met with a comfortable feeling of warmth. Students were no longer forced to wear jackets and layers; short sleeve shirts and hoodies did the trick!
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerous Winds This Weekend – Here’s Where
Is is really November? The weather has been in the 60s and even 70s for much of lower Michigan this month, and I’m not complaining. I’d love to miss the snow all together, but I know there are plenty of snow lovers that are ready for it. This...
albionpleiad.com
Protesters Accuse Frats of Racism, Seek Suspensions
Content Warning: This article contains content regarding racism, homophobia and sexism. While all slurs are censored, some profanities appear as they were said. Reader discretion is advised. Editor’s Note – 5:28 pm Monday Nov. 7: The original publication of this article at 9:00 am on Monday, Nov. 7 quoted Chase...
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT
It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
localspins.com
Billy Strings heats up scorching, rock-fueled bluegrass for Michigan homecoming
Ionia County’s favorite bluegrass son pumped up thousands of fans in Kalamazoo on Thursday, with another home-state show in Saginaw tonight. Review, photos, set list. That Billy Strings has weaved covers of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd amid his own acoustic gems – plus classics by Bill Monroe and Doc Watson – on his current U.S. tour says a lot about this New Millennium pioneer of the bluegrass scene.
Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting
At an early Friday morning campaign rally in Brighton, Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon questioned Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s rationale for visiting her ailing father in Florida last year and blamed her for the Oxford school shooting. “When we’re standing up on that [debate] stage, there’s only one person that was governor when we had […] The post Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting appeared first on Michigan Advance.
California-based cannabis brand opening new location in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY will be opening its second Michigan location in Kalamazoo on Saturday, Nov. 5, when the new store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The grand opening at 5303 Portage Road will feature a 50% discount from 10 a.m. to noon...
Michigan politicians do the surrogate shuffle as they scramble toward Election Day
ANN ARBOR — When Mishal Charania drops off her ballot at city hall, it'll be the first time she's ever voted. The sophomore at the University of Michigan decided to celebrate the new foray into democracy with a trip Saturday night to hear from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. "I'm from Ann Arbor,...
WWMTCw
New movie theater plans to move into former Kalamazoo AMC
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grab your popcorn! The former AMC movie theater in downtown Kalamazoo is expected to return under new ownership. MA Kzoo Theater, LLC. purchased the vacant building with plans to return it to a functioning movie theater by the end of 2024, according to Antonio Mitchell, director of community planning and economic development for City of Kalamazoo.
Live Powerball numbers for 11/05/22; jackpot worth world record $1.6 billion
LANSING, MI -- Tonight’s Powerball jackpot could become the world’s largest lottery prize ever won as the estimated jackpot for the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5 is worth $1.6 billion. If that estimate holds up, it would surpass the current record of $1.586 billion that was set in 2016, which was also a Powerball drawing.
wemu.org
Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan
Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
Battle Creek assault leaves man with skull factures, brain injury
A man was seriously hurt during an assault early Saturday morning, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing
At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
Gun Lake Tribe plans miles of development near casino
The Gun Lake Tribe plans to develop a 2.75-mile stretch of land it owns between its casino and the city of Wayland, dramatically changing the landscape, tribal leaders said.
WILX-TV
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan hunters returned to their vehicles to find their catalytic converters had been stolen. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles in a rural area near Otisco Township had their catalytic converters removed and stolen while their owners were out hunting for deer.
Man charged in Jackson murder is heading to trial
Martin is accused of killing 42-year-old Markeithis Thomas-James Smith in August. Martin was found in Mississippi.
