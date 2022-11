SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Volleyball strengthens its program once again on National Signing Day with the additions of Polish National Team member Olga Musial and AVCA Honorable Mention All-American Kamryn Gibadlo. Joining the Utes for the 2023 season, Musial and Gibadlo will add depth at the pins as both incoming freshmen have experience at outside hitter and on the right side.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO