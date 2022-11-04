ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CNET

Twitter Appears to Roll Out Pay-for-Verification Plan in iOS Update

Twitter users may indeed soon be able to get a verification badge on their profile by paying $8 a month to sign up for the Twitter Blue subscription service, a change critics say could make it easier to spread disinformation on the social media platform. On Saturday, version notes for the latest iteration of Twitter's app for the Apple iPhone showed up in the App Store, with a What's New section that pointed to the verification feature.
daystech.org

Samsung Internet 19 brings new privacy & security features

After a number of weeks of beta testing, the newest model (v19) of Samsung Internet is rolling out to the general public. Samsung Internet 19 provides a bunch of privateness and safety features, enabling safer web entry. For starters, a brand new Privacy Info function helps you to rapidly test...
Cheddar News

Netflix Launches Ad-Supported Tier

Netflix’s ad-supported tier, Basic With Ads has gone live, costing users who sign up $6.99 a month. Alan Wolk, the co-founder and lead analyst at TVRev, joined Cheddar News to discuss. "Netflix launching an ad-supported service, and with Disney to follow in the next month, is really going to change the shape of streaming," he said.
aiexpress.io

Patreon launches unlimited ad-free video hosting

Patreon has formally rolled out its native video internet hosting platform – a yr after it was first revealed. Patreon Video is designed to present content material creators extra management over their output and assist enhance fan engagement. And in accordance with the favored membership platform, “Patreon Video is...

