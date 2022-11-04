Read full article on original website
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
Check out the first iPhone apps that support Live Activities and Dynamic Island with iOS 16.1
Apple on Monday released iOS 16.1 to the public, and among the new features and improvements that come with the update, this version introduces an API for Live Activities on the lock screen and for the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro. Read on as we detail the first iPhone apps to support these features with iOS 16.1.
Twitter Appears to Roll Out Pay-for-Verification Plan in iOS Update
Twitter users may indeed soon be able to get a verification badge on their profile by paying $8 a month to sign up for the Twitter Blue subscription service, a change critics say could make it easier to spread disinformation on the social media platform. On Saturday, version notes for the latest iteration of Twitter's app for the Apple iPhone showed up in the App Store, with a What's New section that pointed to the verification feature.
Samsung Internet 19 brings new privacy & security features
After a number of weeks of beta testing, the newest model (v19) of Samsung Internet is rolling out to the general public. Samsung Internet 19 provides a bunch of privateness and safety features, enabling safer web entry. For starters, a brand new Privacy Info function helps you to rapidly test...
Netflix Launches Ad-Supported Tier
Netflix’s ad-supported tier, Basic With Ads has gone live, costing users who sign up $6.99 a month. Alan Wolk, the co-founder and lead analyst at TVRev, joined Cheddar News to discuss. "Netflix launching an ad-supported service, and with Disney to follow in the next month, is really going to change the shape of streaming," he said.
Patreon launches unlimited ad-free video hosting
Patreon has formally rolled out its native video internet hosting platform – a yr after it was first revealed. Patreon Video is designed to present content material creators extra management over their output and assist enhance fan engagement. And in accordance with the favored membership platform, “Patreon Video is...
