We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Robert McKinley is as particular about the windows he puts in his rentals as the properties themselves. “I like ones that feel delicate and have very minimal mullions, as opposed to really chunky stuff,” says the interior designer and founder of Studio Robert McKinley. His sixth vacation home in Montauk, New York, was especially deserving of the update: It has ocean views that are worth showing off. McKinley went with a Marvin products for their streamlined profiles, but didn’t forgo functionality. The kitchen window that looks out onto the screened-in porch slides completely open, so guests can easily chat with one another and even pass dishes through the space.

MONTAUK, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO