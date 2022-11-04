Read full article on original website
Related
tinyhousetalk.com
Modern Double Tiny Home in Australia
Why have one tiny house when you can have two? This professionally-built combo tiny house was designed to be connected by a deck to create one beautiful indoor-outdoor living space. By keeping it on wheels it can be transported, but by making two tiny homes you can have a lot more room!
tinyhousetalk.com
The Prairie Tiny Home Features First Floor Bedroom
Loosely based on Frank Lloyd Wrights prairie homes, the latest design from Firefly Tiny features low flat overhangs and windows with sweeping views. In fact, there are 12 windows in this tiny home!. A ground-floor bedroom a with full-height ceiling sits at one end, and a 3/4 bathroom with a...
tinyhousetalk.com
Affordable 8×20 Tiny House on Skids
Affordable tiny homes are tough to come by with all this inflation, but this tiny house on skids built by Cargo Cabins offers a full-time living option for just $27,000!. There’s no loft, but rather a futon allows the main room to go from living space to bedroom. A galley kitchen gives you a spot to prep food, and there’s a bathroom in the back with a residential toilet and tiled shower. What do you think of this design?
tinyhousetalk.com
Life in Tennessee Tiny House Community in her 10×32 Tiny Home with a Sunroom!
Gloria lived in California for over 40 years, but never felt at home — until she packed up everything and moved into a custom-designed tiny house with a separate sunroom on one of the Incredible Properties in Tennessee. She pays just $200/month on rent and has a lovely spot to call her own.
rsvplive.ie
Beautifully restored Irish castle turned family home on sale in Galway for €375,000
While we might have dreamt of growing up to become princes and princesses as children, some people have made that a reality by making a castle their personal home. While a castle may sound like a lavishly expensive investment, Ballinderry Castle, in Tuam County Galway, is up for grabs for the cost of an average home, despite being very far from average.
Domaine
"Wet Room" Bathrooms are Trending — Here's How to Get the Look
When renovating a bathroom, you want to choose trends with some staying power. Those rooms can be a headache to redo, plus the expense alone is enough to make you think twice. Whether it's retiling your shower or swapping in a new vanity, bathroom overhauls are important to get right. As inspiration for your next renovation, let us introduce you to a new trend that's only gaining popularity: the "wet room" bathroom.
domino
Brown Shower Tile Actually Looks Chic in This Montauk Home’s Two-Tone Bathroom
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Robert McKinley is as particular about the windows he puts in his rentals as the properties themselves. “I like ones that feel delicate and have very minimal mullions, as opposed to really chunky stuff,” says the interior designer and founder of Studio Robert McKinley. His sixth vacation home in Montauk, New York, was especially deserving of the update: It has ocean views that are worth showing off. McKinley went with a Marvin products for their streamlined profiles, but didn’t forgo functionality. The kitchen window that looks out onto the screened-in porch slides completely open, so guests can easily chat with one another and even pass dishes through the space.
Hot homes: 5 stunning D.C.-area luxury homes for sale
This week's hot homes roundup features five knockout luxury properties from $1.12 million to $10.95 million. Why we love it: Tucked away in Potomac, this spacious colonial has been fully renovated this year and includes new windows (minus the primary bedroom), new drywall, flooring, and electrical. Neighborhood: Potomac Woods. Specs:...
Refined Petrolheads, Rejoice! This French-Inspired Mansion in Missouri Has a 7-Car Showroom and a Its Own Repair Shop
A stately mega-mansion that appears as if it’s straight out of Europe just hit the market—in Missouri. And with a car showroom and repair shop on-site, the palatial abode is also a petrolhead’s paradise. Set on seven-and-a-half acres just outside downtown St. Louis, the French-inspired estate is...
yankodesign.com
A loveseat that leaves you no reason to get up until you want to hit the bed
A sofa has come of age from being the white elephant in a living room to allow the space to be used as an additional guest room in the apartment. Convertible sofas that deliver convenience, alter effortlessly back into a comfortable sofa after the guest has had a good night’s sleep on it.
domino
A Shape-Shifting IKEA Bed Helps This Attic Go From Guest Room to Office
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. With sloping ceilings and few usable walls, turning an attic into a livable space is always tricky. Combine those quirky angles with a client who changed direction midway through the renovation, and many designers might have been tempted to throw in the towel, but not Hollie Velten. The interior designer was unfazed when her client Molly Rodau’s plans for the top floor went from a project with a single function to one with three.
See How a Home Stager Turned This Ultra-Traditional Home into a Relaxed, Airy Space
Heather Bien is a Washington, D.C.-based freelance writer whose work has appeared on MyDomaine, The Knot, Martha Stewart Weddings, HelloGiggles, and more. You'll often find her making pitstops for roadside antique shops, drooling over original hardwood floors, or perfecting her latte recipe. published Yesterday. When homes linger on the market...
Comments / 0