Could the Brooklyn Nets hiring Ime Udoka bring some closure to the Boston Celtics?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics are something of a ball club in limbo while the season-long suspension of head coach Ime Udoka plays out after the former Brooklyn Nets assistant had an improper relationship with alleged unwanted contact reportedly a mitigating factor for the length of the suspension.

Now, in recent days, rumbles of the supremely dysfunctional Nets organization having an interest in hiring away Udoka to helm their troubled team, the possibility of closure might loom for the players and employees of the franchise affected by Udoka’s indiscretion.

Perhaps the players and fans can learn more detail; the shadow of Udoka over interim head coach Joe Mazzulla would go away, and something approaching a resolution might be had as well.

But there are many contours in need of discussion regarding such a situation, covered at length by the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast and guest Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they have to say.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ