ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Q985

One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever

When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
Q985

Illinois Is Home To One Of The Coolest Neighborhoods In The World

If you're looking for a cool place to live, then you might want to check out this award-winning neighborhood in Illinois. When it comes to finding a place to live, I think a category that some people make their decision on is the coolest. Who wouldn't want to live in a cool neighborhood? There are plenty in Illinois, especially in Chicago. The Land of Lincoln is no stranger to award-winning areas. In fact last year, Andersonville was named the coolest in the United States and second in the world. Check it out, HERE.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois Ranks in Top 10 For Being The Worst State For Winter

Spring, summer, and fall can be beautiful in Illinois, but when it comes to winter we all know that season is just the worst. Thrillist put together a list of every state and how miserable winters can be in each state and it's no surprise that Illinois ranks in the top 10. Illinois can be infamous for frigid winters, and the more north you travel the worse it can get. For the last few years here in west central Illinois we have been dealing with bitterly cold temps and a few significant snowfalls, but the temps are some of the worse. However, it doesn't keep Illinois residents down. Thrillest says.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois has 5 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US

#4 Naperville - "a diverse cuisine scene, performing arts venues, various shops, family-friendly spaces and a thriving nightlife – meld with small-town magic." "Adjacent to Chicago, Oak Park, IL, offers residents an equally fun yet unique lifestyle. The city combines architecture and history with artistic pizazz..." #37 Downers Grove...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Think Twice If You Hear Beautiful Music In An Illinois Parking Lot

Shopping trips can sometimes seem tedious and spark negative emotions. Depending on which parking lot you're in you may hear music playing faintly in the background. Sometimes at major malls, you'll hear joyful music coming from speakers, especially during the Christmas shopping season. Other times you might hear and see music being played in the parking lot. While it may seem soothing and intriguing, take a closer look before tossing a few bucks at the performer. Faux musicians are popping up in Illinois and attempting to yank your heartstrings.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Brave IL Thief Grabs Cash Register Out Of Fast Food Drive Thru

Criminals in Illinois have no fear of breaking the law. After seeing the latest news every day, I often think to myself how much worse can crime get in Illinois? It has gotten so bad, residents can be a victim wherever and whenever in the state. There are no longer certain areas or times to avoid. It is happening everywhere. The whole thing is getting pretty scary. Criminals take it to a new level during each incident.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?

Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Reports Say Catalytic Converter Thefts in Illinois Skyrocketing

Catalytic converter thefts are not a new problem. However, new reports indicate that thefts of this auto part in Illinois are absolutely skyrocketing. I saw two different reports that show just how bad catalytic converter thefts are in Illinois specifically. One was a story in the Wall Street Journal which said thefts are trending up nationally, but it also included one statistic that is startling. It says "reported thefts in Chicago reached 4,781 through September this year, up from 1,842 during the same period last year".
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Gets A Look At A Total Lunar Eclipse On Tuesday

As if the excitement of it being Election Day weren't enough (and, it's really not), Illinoisans who get themselves out of bed a bit earlier than usual get a sky-show tomorrow morning that we won't see again for another three years:. A total blood moon lunar eclipse. And, looking ahead...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

The Best Towns To Visit For Christmas Are Right Here in Illinois

Ok, I know it's not even close to Thanksgiving yet, but I am all about Christmas and decorating. And there are some enchanting and fun places to visit to get your holiday fix. If you are like me and Clark Griswald your house every Christmas well welcome to the club. However, if you just like going and looking around towns to see how they celebrate and decorate well you're in luck there are some fantastic places to visit this season.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

IL Crime Is So Bad Ambulance Was Stolen From Inside Fire Station

If you want to know how bad crime has gotten in Illinois, all you have to do is check out this latest incident. This isn't a new problem but crime is horrible in Illinois. The rates keep soaring. It doesn't seem to get any better. Now, it's happening all over the state and not just in Chicago. It doesn't seem to matter the time or place, you always have to be on alert. Officials wonder why people are moving from the Land of Lincoln. This is definitely at the top of the list.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

The Three Biggest Reasons You Need to Vote in Illinois

Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day and there are at least three big reasons you should get to the polls. Welcome to November, where the two biggest days of the month are about stuffing you face with food and hopefully stuffing the ballot box. I don't meant that in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy