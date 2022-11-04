ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Trail Blazers Could Be Without Their Two Biggest Players

The Portland Trail Blazers have had one of the best starts of the season – and people are taking notice. Most expected that the Blazers would be a bottom-of-the-barrel team, lucky to even come close to the play-in tournament at the end of the season. Instead, they got off...
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Utah Jazz for late-night action Friday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Lakers prediction and pick. The Jazz are playing very well this season despite trading away their two stars in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. They are (6-3) on the season and have beaten good teams like the Memphis Grizzlies twice, the Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz have plenty of depth and could potentially package some up for a star player if they continue to play well. Utah is coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks 103-100.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Heat host the Trail Blazers for cross-conference game

Portland Trail Blazers (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Portland face off in non-conference action. Miami finished 11-7 overall last season while going 29-12 at home. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game last season, 17.3 on...
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Booker, Paul lead Suns to blowout win over Blazers 102-82

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns got beat in dramatic fashion by the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. In response, they made sure there was zero doubt about Saturday’s outcome. Devin Booker scored 24 points, Chris Paul added 15 and the Suns cruised to a 102-82 win over the Trail Blazers. “We have a team full of sore losers,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “I knew the way that we lost last night, we’d get an intentional effort tonight on both ends. Defensively, I thought we were locked in.”
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Portland faces Phoenix, seeks 4th straight road win

Portland Trail Blazers (6-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (6-2, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Phoenix. Phoenix finished 7-6 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference action a season...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy