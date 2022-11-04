Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
This Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers have found a bit of a rhythm after getting off to a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have won two consecutive games after starting 0-5 overall. They still need to be fixed. Most fans would have them fixing them by moving Russell Westbrook...
Yardbarker
The Trail Blazers Could Be Without Their Two Biggest Players
The Portland Trail Blazers have had one of the best starts of the season – and people are taking notice. Most expected that the Blazers would be a bottom-of-the-barrel team, lucky to even come close to the play-in tournament at the end of the season. Instead, they got off...
How To Watch The Portland Trail Blazers At Miami Heat, Betting Lines Etc
The Heat play host to the Trail Blazers Monday at FTX Arena
Trail Blazers And Heat's Injury Reports
The Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Monday night.
Yardbarker
Watch: Monty Williams and Devin Booker React To Trail Blazers Game Winner Against Suns
The Suns now drop to 6-2 on the season and their only two losses have come from both the Trail Blazers as they have lost by a combined 4 points in the two meetings they have faced off in. With the loss tonight, the Suns are now tied with the Trail Blazers for first place in the western conference standing.
Suns' Monty Williams Speaks on Cam Johnson's Injury
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams didn't offer much to say when asked about Cam Johnson's injury.
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers host the Utah Jazz for late-night action Friday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Lakers prediction and pick. The Jazz are playing very well this season despite trading away their two stars in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. They are (6-3) on the season and have beaten good teams like the Memphis Grizzlies twice, the Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz have plenty of depth and could potentially package some up for a star player if they continue to play well. Utah is coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks 103-100.
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Suns Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.
5 takeaways from Phoenix Suns rematch victory over Portland Trail Blazers
The Phoenix Suns took all the drama out of this one. After losing twice to Portland this season by two points each time, the Suns ran away with a 102-82 victory Saturday at Footprint Center. They led by as many as 23 points in the first half in avenging Friday’s 108-106 loss that ended...
FOX Sports
Heat host the Trail Blazers for cross-conference game
Portland Trail Blazers (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Portland face off in non-conference action. Miami finished 11-7 overall last season while going 29-12 at home. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game last season, 17.3 on...
Booker, Paul lead Suns to blowout win over Blazers 102-82
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns got beat in dramatic fashion by the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. In response, they made sure there was zero doubt about Saturday’s outcome. Devin Booker scored 24 points, Chris Paul added 15 and the Suns cruised to a 102-82 win over the Trail Blazers. “We have a team full of sore losers,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “I knew the way that we lost last night, we’d get an intentional effort tonight on both ends. Defensively, I thought we were locked in.”
FOX Sports
Portland faces Phoenix, seeks 4th straight road win
Portland Trail Blazers (6-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (6-2, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Phoenix. Phoenix finished 7-6 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference action a season...
Comments / 0