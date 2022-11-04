The Los Angeles Lakers host the Utah Jazz for late-night action Friday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Lakers prediction and pick. The Jazz are playing very well this season despite trading away their two stars in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. They are (6-3) on the season and have beaten good teams like the Memphis Grizzlies twice, the Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz have plenty of depth and could potentially package some up for a star player if they continue to play well. Utah is coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks 103-100.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO