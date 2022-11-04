ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Bao Tong, former top aide of Chinese leader Zhao Ziyang, dies at 90

Bao Tong, the most senior Chinese Communist party official jailed over the Tiananmen pro-democracy movement, has died four days after his 90th birthday. The former top aide of the reformist leader Zhao Ziyang, a sympathiser of the student-led movement that was crushed by the military in 1989, died early on Wednesday morning in Beijing, his son Bao Pu said in a brief Twitter post.
City Journal

The Return of Economic Reality

Allison Schrager: So welcome to Risk Talking a podcast about economics. I'm your host, Allison Schrager, and this week I'm delighted to be joined by my colleague here at Manhattan Institute, Brian Riedl, who is also a senior fellow here. So welcome and thank you for joining us. Brian Riedl:...

