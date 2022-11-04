ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Infatuation

American Deli

American Deli is a Atlanta-based wing shop that quietly began opening franchises in LA a couple years ago, the largest of which sits in an Inglewood strip mall off Manchester Ave. Atlanta is a very serious wing town, and the crunchy, bronzed wings here certainly live up to that reputation. But the best part about American Deli is the sauces, namely the salty-tangy lemon pepper wet and “family gold,” a garlicky honey mustard sauce. And for true wing connoisseurs, American Deli also let’s you easily specify all drums or all flats on your takeout order.
ATLANTA, GA
