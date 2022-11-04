Read full article on original website
Kan. officer injured while arresting felon for disorderly conduct
RENO COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas felon who injured an officer while resisting on Sunday in Hutchinson. Just after 4p.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of East 8th Street just for a loud music complaint. Gary McQueen, 45, was acting disorderly and so officers attempted to arrest him. McQueen resisted and one of the responding officers was injured.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/7)
BOOKED: Shelly Leroy on Barton County District Court case for Aggravated Assault, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BOOKED: Elias Vasquez on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, no bond set. BOOKED: Adriane Millershaski on Barton County District Court warrant for Contempt of Court; and on Stafford County...
🎤City Edition: Police Chief Steve Haulmark
Hear last week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Police Chief Steve Haulmark that aired Nov. 2, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend man hospitalized after head-on crash
FORD COUNTY —A Great Bend man was injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Sunday in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by John Wayne King, 60, Great Bend, was westbound on U.S. 50 just west of 132 Road. The van traveled left...
Two Arrested After Early Saturday Incident at a Hutchinson Bar & Grill
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two Hutchinson residents were arrested, and two others issued notices to appear in court after an early Saturday morning incident where a shot was reportedly fired. Hutchinson police were called to the Rusty Needle at 1808 North Plum in response to an altercation that began after...
Woman dead in Kingman County crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol says Mary Yahnke was driving north on SE 100 Avenue when her vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the passenger side of a vehicle traveling east on SE 60 Street.
Man seriously injured in southwestern Kansas crash
A man has been seriously injured in a car crash that happened Sunday morning in southwestern Kansas.
Great Bend seeking Trail of Light volunteers
Trolleys, window decorations, and maybe even a little snow in the near future. The Christmas season is ramping up around Great Bend, and now the city is seeking volunteers to work the Trail of Lights booth at Brit Spaugh Park. Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said it's a fun way to get involved.
New sidewalk repair program heavily used in Great Bend
Since improving their sidewalk repair program in early October, the City of Great Bend has received 14 applications for the cost share program, and 10 of them have been approved. The program is designed to assist property owners to make repairs to public sidewalks. The plan provides both residential and...
Boil water advisory issued for the City of Alexander, Rush County
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Alexander public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled...
Green light, new stone planned for Golden Belt Vets Memorial
Area veterans will be honored at several ceremonies and events on Friday, Nov. 11 as part of Veterans Day. Barton County announced at last Wednesday's commission meeting that a new stone will be dedicated at Golden Belt Memorial Park that day, and the commission also signed Proclamation 2022-17: Operation Green Light for Veterans.
Erway ‘emerging’ as a leader in the Larned community
Six years removed from graduating from Larned High School, Landon Erway is emerging as a leader in the community that he always knew he wanted to come home to. Erway was named the Emerging Leader of the Year at the Larned Area Chamber of Commerce’s banquet last month. “All...
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (11/9)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3wDyhLU. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
Earthquake recorded Monday afternoon in Ellis County
The Kansas Geological Survey reported an earthquake Monday afternoon in Ellis County. The 2.6-magnitude quake was detected in northeast Ellis County, just south of the Rooks County line, at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday. It is the fifth earthquake detected in the Hays area since the beginning of October.
Squires named KDOT District Five Engineer for Barton Co. area
Nick Squires has been selected as the Kansas Department of Transportation District Five Engineer. Squires graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. He started his career with KDOT as a college intern before being hired in 2003 in the Construction Office in Pratt. In 2004, Squires was promoted to Pratt Area Construction Engineer. From there he went on to serve as the District Five Construction and Materials Engineer in 2018.
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (11/7)
Nov. 7 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https:www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2....
UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air
UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
Great Bend concerned over current FBO contract at the airport
In July 2020, the City of Great Bend entered an agreement with P&N Flight and Charter, out of Iowa, to serve as the city’s Fixed-Base Operator (FBO). The FBO provides retail sales of aviation fuels, ramp parking, hangar storage in the main hangar and aviation repair services. P&N has...
To make it profitable, Great Bend in favor or raising Events Center fees
Three years ago, Great Bend city staff determined a 10% charge should be assigned to all caterers on their food and alcohol receipts for events at the Great Bend Events Center. The practice was not well enforced, although the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) notified caterers and organizations that the 10% rule would be strictly enforced in 2023.
