Barton County, KS

Great Bend Post

Kan. officer injured while arresting felon for disorderly conduct

RENO COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas felon who injured an officer while resisting on Sunday in Hutchinson. Just after 4p.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of East 8th Street just for a loud music complaint. Gary McQueen, 45, was acting disorderly and so officers attempted to arrest him. McQueen resisted and one of the responding officers was injured.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch PD officer injured while making Sunday arrest

Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/7)

BOOKED: Shelly Leroy on Barton County District Court case for Aggravated Assault, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BOOKED: Elias Vasquez on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, no bond set. BOOKED: Adriane Millershaski on Barton County District Court warrant for Contempt of Court; and on Stafford County...
adastraradio.com

Two Arrested After Early Saturday Incident at a Hutchinson Bar & Grill

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two Hutchinson residents were arrested, and two others issued notices to appear in court after an early Saturday morning incident where a shot was reportedly fired. Hutchinson police were called to the Rusty Needle at 1808 North Plum in response to an altercation that began after...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend seeking Trail of Light volunteers

Trolleys, window decorations, and maybe even a little snow in the near future. The Christmas season is ramping up around Great Bend, and now the city is seeking volunteers to work the Trail of Lights booth at Brit Spaugh Park. Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said it's a fun way to get involved.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

New sidewalk repair program heavily used in Great Bend

Since improving their sidewalk repair program in early October, the City of Great Bend has received 14 applications for the cost share program, and 10 of them have been approved. The program is designed to assist property owners to make repairs to public sidewalks. The plan provides both residential and...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Commission meeting agenda (11/9)

The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3wDyhLU. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
panhandlepost.com

Earthquake recorded Monday afternoon in Ellis County

The Kansas Geological Survey reported an earthquake Monday afternoon in Ellis County. The 2.6-magnitude quake was detected in northeast Ellis County, just south of the Rooks County line, at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday. It is the fifth earthquake detected in the Hays area since the beginning of October.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Squires named KDOT District Five Engineer for Barton Co. area

Nick Squires has been selected as the Kansas Department of Transportation District Five Engineer. Squires graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. He started his career with KDOT as a college intern before being hired in 2003 in the Construction Office in Pratt. In 2004, Squires was promoted to Pratt Area Construction Engineer. From there he went on to serve as the District Five Construction and Materials Engineer in 2018.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (11/7)

Nov. 7 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https:www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2....
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air

UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

