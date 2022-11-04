OAKLAND -- For many Bay Area residents, when thinking about the upcoming election, crime is top of mind. In the East Bay, two candidates are trying to earn people's votes to become the next Alameda County district attorney. It's a historic election because regardless of who wins, they will be the first Black person to be elected district attorney in the county. This race comes at a time when crime is surging in the city of Oakland. Terry Wiley has decades of experience inside the DA's office. Pamela Price is a civil rights attorney and says she brings a different lens that...

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO