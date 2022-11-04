Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dozens of San Jose commission seats are empty
San Jose commissions play a significant role in city government, giving residents an official capacity to provide input on local policies and decisions. But with dozens of vacancies, some worry those voices are missing. San Jose’s 25 active commissions need 289 commissioners, and 59 seats are vacant. This means one...
Crime top of mind in hotly contested Alameda County District Attorney's race
OAKLAND -- For many Bay Area residents, when thinking about the upcoming election, crime is top of mind. In the East Bay, two candidates are trying to earn people's votes to become the next Alameda County district attorney. It's a historic election because regardless of who wins, they will be the first Black person to be elected district attorney in the county. This race comes at a time when crime is surging in the city of Oakland. Terry Wiley has decades of experience inside the DA's office. Pamela Price is a civil rights attorney and says she brings a different lens that...
calmatters.network
Segal and Chiu-Wang lead in fundraising for school board election
Candidates Shana Segal and Nicole Chiu-Wang are neck and neck in fundraising for their campaigns to serve on Palo Alto’s school board, recent campaign finance disclosures show. When the most recent filing period closed on Oct. 22, Segal reported bringing in $28,975.20 so far this year, almost tied with...
calmatters.network
East Palo Alto City Council candidate criticized for alleged misinformation
Some East Palo Altans are criticizing the assertions of City Council candidate Mark Dinan, claiming that he has been spreading inaccurate information about numerous issues in the city. Dinan, an energetic and outspoken candidate who is running against six other contenders for one of two open seats on the council,...
Benicia citizens say Valero refinery pumping too much influence into City Council election
Dozens gathered at Benicia’s town center on Wednesday evening to decry what they are calling “malicious” campaigning by the owners of the town’s refinery, Valero, which they say is trying to influence Tuesday’s election. Carrying signs that read “Valero: Big Bucks Run Amok” and “Stop...
postnewsgroup.com
Community Coalition Says ‘No’ to Coal Money in Oakland Mayor’s Race
No Coal in Oakland, a grassroots coalition of community, faith, and environmental justice groups are denouncing an attempt by coal terminal developers to influence the Oakland mayor’s race with over $600,000 of out-of-town money. Rallying last Thursday at developer Phil Tagami’s office at the Rotunda Building at 300 Frank...
Contra Costa Election Official shares best tips and practices for voters
(KRON) — Contra Costa Election Official Tommy Gong shares best tips and practices voters should consider before heading to the polls on Election Day.
Gov. Newsom hits the campaign trail – for other candidates
SAN FRANCISCO -- With less than three days before the general election, Democrats are worried about a "red wave" sweeping Republican candidates into office across the country.Instead of campaigning for his own gubernatorial seat, Governor Gavin Newsom volunteered at a phone bank event at Manny's in San Francisco Saturday morning. He texted registered voters in Southern California to vote for a Democratic candidate running for a house seat."I was in Sacramento this morning. I'll be down in L.A. later this afternoon. Orange County, back through the Central Valley," the governor said.He has also been campaigning outside the state for other...
postnewsgroup.com
Councilmember Loren Taylor Supports Rezoning ‘Portion’ of Mills College for Development
District 6 Councilmember and candidate for mayor Loren Taylor says he is in favor of office buildings, retail, and residential development on a “portion” of the 135-acre campus of Mills College at Northeastern, which is in his council district. The proposed zoning change came to light two weeks...
climaterwc.com
San Mateo Council Candidate Rod Linhares break silence: announces opposition to Prop. 1
Following several weeks of controversy over his refusal to state a definitive position on abortion, Rod Linhares, candidate for San Mateo City Council, at last revealed his position. He opposes California Proposition 1, which would enshrine abortion rights into the California constitution in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s...
Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams abruptly resigns
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The police chief of Vallejo announced his abrupt resignation on Friday and wished the city and its police department “all the best.” Police Chief Shawny Williams was Vallejo’s top cop for nearly three years. Williams was hired as chief in November 2019 after a 26-year career with the San Jose Police […]
The funding shortfalls causing Bay Area roads to get even worse
Streets in one Bay Area city are deteriorating faster than they can be maintained. As it stands, not much can be done to change it.
300-vehicle sideshow disrupted by Vallejo police
Police say there were about 300 vehicles involved in a sideshow on Saturday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, one woman shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed offers jobs to fired Twitter employees
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed wants to hire former Tweeps who were laid off today by new Twitter chief Elon Musk. “With talk of layoffs right now, including at companies like Twitter, a reminder that the City and County of San Francisco is hiring,” Breed stated on the platform run by […]
oaklandside.org
City’s investigation of alleged misconduct by Sheng Thao started in June—not October
Election observers are calling it an October surprise—a bomb intentionally dropped in the final stretch of an election to derail a candidate or boost another. But a former staffer’s complaint against Sheng Thao wasn’t first made in October. Rather, it was lodged in June and was slowly winding its way through the Public Ethics Commission’s administrative process until a political blogger amplified the allegations in an Oct. 25 interview posted to YouTube.
postnewsgroup.com
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
SFGate
California sheriff found guilty of corruption
A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
calmatters.network
The beaver is back: Pair of the semiaquatic rodents spotted in Palo Alto
More than 160 years ago, the sight and sound of beavers in local creeks was likely common, splashing their paddle-like tails with their brown bodies gliding through the water with noses just above the water line. Exterminated by hunting, the North American beaver, scientific name Castor canadensis, has not only...
oaklandside.org
Postal service problems in East Oakland delay delivery of ballots and other essentials
Long-term staffing problems at East Oakland’s postal facilities have caused delivery delays and confusion over the past several months. Residents are concerned about missing time-sensitive goods and documents, including medicines and legal and financial materials. And many are worried that mail delivery problems might affect the election. Some residents...
