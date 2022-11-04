ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

NHL prospect roundup: Red Wings’ Carter Mazur deserves your attention

If it isn’t clear, the NCAA is full of must-watch hockey this season. The biggest standout has been 2023 NHL Draft prospect Adam Fantilli, who has 20 points through 10 games. He’s the only player with at least 10 games played to have hit the 2.00 points-per-game mark. At this pace, he could blast past Jack Eichel’s 71-point freshman campaign ahead of the 2015 Draft, which established him as one of the best prospects to ever come from the college level.
Yardbarker

The Steelers Should Now Have Their #1 Option To Replace Matt Canada At Season’s End

Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to not relieve offensive coordinator, Matt Canada of his duties during the team’s Week 9 bye. At this point, it is likely that there won’t be any big coaching staff changes in Pittsburgh until the end of the season. It would be shocking, given the organization’s 15 points per game, if Canada was retained for the 2023 campaign. A complete turnaround would have to happen and with rookie, Kenny Pickett‘s growing pains, the offense is unlikely to be good enough for it to warrant a third season for the current play caller.
