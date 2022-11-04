Read full article on original website
Sean McVay Suggests Significant 'Changes' Will Be Made Following Rams' Loss To Bucs
The defending Super Bowl champs lost again on Sunday, their fourth defeat in the past five games. Afterward, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had some strong words about his team. McVay said the Rams' performance was "not even close to good enough" in a 16-13 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa ...
Cooper Kupp has interesting comments after Rams’ loss
The Los Angeles Rams have been struggling with the dreaded Super Bowl hangover this year, and one of their best players made some interesting comments about the poor play after Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton with...
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 7:30 a.m. MST on NFL Network. The Buccaneers are a 3-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL...
Saints Sign a RB Among Tuesday Moves
New Orleans adds some backfield depth in Tuesday signing.
Lamar Jackson makes young fan's day with huge surprise
Landon Berry, who suffers from a heart condition, got the surprise of a lifetime when his idol, Lamar Jackson, visited him and his family before the Ravens' win on Monday.
Aaron Rodgers to his critics after performance against the Lions: 'I'm still the reigning, defending two-time MVP'
Aaron Rodgers threw three red-zone interceptions in the 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, he had his worst passer rating of the season and he and the offense failed to complete a scoring drive in the final two minutes of the game with an opportunity to end the Packers' lengthy losing streak. Despite...
Cleveland Browns get a bye week to be ready for Miami Dolphins: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Last week the Cleveland Browns (3-5) got a win they desperately needed against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-4). Now, they head into the bye week with a little more optimism that the playoffs are a possibility, if they play the rest of the season the way they did against the Bengals.
Cam Akers Performance vs. Bucs: More Questions For Rams Offense?
The Rams dropped to 3-5 with a 16-13 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.
4 Rams most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Buccaneers
The Los Angeles Rams dropped their second straight game after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 16-13, on the road in Week 9 of the 2022-23 NFL season. At 3-5, the Rams are currently in third place in the NFC West. Here are the four players who are most to blame for the Rams’ Week 9 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
Bucs’ Tom Brady goes over 100,000 yards passing for career
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards, surpassing the milestone on a 15-yard completion to Leonard Fournette during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The league’s...
