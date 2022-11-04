Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Live Results: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is fighting to retain Democratic control of Congress' upper chamber, faces off against Republican Joe Pinion
Sen. Chuck Schumer, the long-time lawmaker from New York vying to keep the Senate majority leader mantle, faces Republican candidate Joe Pinion.
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
Election Day live updates: Midterm 2022 news and analysis as first Senate race results called
The first polls are closing on Election Day in the 2022 midterms. In the home stretch of the campaign, polls show that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives.Two of the most important Senate races remain essentially deadlocked, with Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock effectively tied with Herschel Walker in Georgia and his would-be counterpart John Fetterman struggling to hold off Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, have surged past the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle – particularly in Georgia, where Democrats...
GOP urges voters to reject official pens at polling sites as volunteers hand out ballpoints
Don't use official markers on ballots, Republican representatives told voters at polling stations as they handed out ballpoint pens on Election Day. Bring your own pens was the message to voters at another Maricopa County polling station. A largely debunked conspiracy theory that markers voters use to check ballots cannot be trusted was spread anew Tuesday by...
Democrats seek to solidify control of Delaware government
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Democrats were looking to solidify their hold on state government as voters cast their ballots on Tuesday. Democrats control both chambers of the General Assembly, the governor’s office, and all other statewide elective offices, including three at the top of this year’s ballot: attorney general, state auditor and treasurer. Even before polls opened Tuesday, tens of thousands of Delaware residents already had made their choices. Election officials reported that about 56,200 people, roughly half of them Democrats, had taken advantage of early voting. Elections officials also had received about 22,600 absentee votes as of Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, officials reported that more than 170,720 voters had cast their ballots at local polling precincts as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. That total included about 76,350 Democrats, roughly 61,300 Republicans.
