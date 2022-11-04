DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Democrats were looking to solidify their hold on state government as voters cast their ballots on Tuesday. Democrats control both chambers of the General Assembly, the governor’s office, and all other statewide elective offices, including three at the top of this year’s ballot: attorney general, state auditor and treasurer. Even before polls opened Tuesday, tens of thousands of Delaware residents already had made their choices. Election officials reported that about 56,200 people, roughly half of them Democrats, had taken advantage of early voting. Elections officials also had received about 22,600 absentee votes as of Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, officials reported that more than 170,720 voters had cast their ballots at local polling precincts as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. That total included about 76,350 Democrats, roughly 61,300 Republicans.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO