Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
Joe Biden's latest gaffe plays right into Republicans' hands
President Joe Biden once called himself a "gaffe machine" -- and his latest slip-up is a whopper.
Midterm elections 2022: polls close in most US states as Republicans seek gains in Senate and House – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency – follow all the latest news
Nikki Haley faces backlash after calling for Raphael Warnock to be deported at Georgia rally
Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is facing a wave of criticism after telling a crowd in Georgia on Sunday that Sen Raphael Warnock should be “deported”.Mr Warnock, who is locked in a tight battle for re-election with former football star Herschel Walker, was born in Savannah, Georiga, to parents who were both Pentacostal pastors. His father, Jonathan, served in the US Army during World War II. Mr Warnock, inspired by the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, attended Morehouse College and then recieved multiple graduate degrees including a doctor of philosophy from Union Theological Seminary in New York....
A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia
Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
Nancy Pelosi Calls Attack On Husband “A Flame Fueled By Misinformation,” Says It Will Factor Into Her Decision Over Post-Midterm Future
In her first interview since the attack on her husband, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday that it was the result of “a flame fueled by misinformation,” as evidence shows the suspect embraced far-right conspiracy theories. Paul Pelosi, 82, is home and recovering from the early-morning October 28 attack at their San Francisco home after being struck in the head with a hammer. David DePape has pleaded not guilty to a number of state and federal charges, including assault, attempted murder and attempted kidnapping of a federal official. Related Story Broadcast Network News Streaming Services Ready For Their...
2022 election live updates: Kemp beats Abrams again in Georgia
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Voting snag in Arizona fuels election conspiracy theories
PHOENIX (AP) — A printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona’s most populous county slowed down voting Tuesday, but election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted. Still, the issue at 60 of 223 vote centers in Maricopa County gave rise to conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the pivotal state. Former President Donald Trump, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and others weighed in to claim that Democrats were trying to subvert the vote of Republicans, who tend to show up in greater numbers in person on Election Day. Lake and several other candidates on the Arizona ballot have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential race, amplifying Trump’s lies about a stolen election. But election officials from both political parties and members of Trump’s own Cabinet have said there was no widespread voter fraud and that Trump lost reelection to Democrat Joe Biden. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Ryan denied a request from Republicans to keep the polls open, saying that he didn’t see evidence that people were not allowed to vote.
Amid intense scrutiny, Americans vote with no major hitches
The final day of voting in the 2022 midterms unfolded Tuesday without major disruptions or widespread problems, a relatively trouble-free end to the first nationwide election since a campaign of conspiracy theories and false claims began attacking public confidence in the way ballots are cast and counted. Scattered problems arose...
O'Rourke hopes to upset Texas Gov. Abbott's bid for 3rd term
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sought a record-tying third term Tuesday while Democrat Beto O’Rourke reached for an upset in America’s biggest red state in one of the most expensive midterm races in the U.S. More than 5 million early votes had been cast ahead of Election Day in Texas, where anger over the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May intensified an already heated contest in which both candidates’ campaigns combined spent more than $200 million. Five months later, state police still face pressure for failing to confront the gunman sooner at Robb Elementary School. O’Rourke said the shooting, one of the deadliest classroom attacks in U.S. history, crystalized the stakes of the election as Abbott waved off calls for tougher gun laws. O’Rourke also has sought to animate voters over Abbott signing an abortion ban that makes no exceptions for rape or incest. But Abbott, 64, has remained formidable in a state where Republicans have won every governor’s race since 1994.
Incumbents romp in South Florida congressional races, and Moskowitz wins a seat
Incumbents from both parties succeeded in congressional races across South Florida, a region of the state that was largely unaffected by a once-in-a-decade redistricting process that left few pick-up opportunities for either party.
Trump-backed Republican Russel Fry wins SC 7th House seat
Republican Russel Fry has won a seat in Congress from South Carolina's 7th House district
Midterms 2022: Ex-White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is New Arkansas Governor, Chuck Schumer Easily Wins Senate Reelection; Polls Close In NY, TX, MI, AZ & More — Update
UPDATE, 6:17 PM PT: A number of major midterm races across the nation are still in play, but the polls have just shut the doors in a batch of major states and a couple of high profile wins are now on the board. Polls in New York, Texas, Michigan, Arizona, New Mexico, Iowa, Louisiana, Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, and Minnesota all closed at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. Within seconds, almost every outlet called a successful and unsurprising Empire State reelection for Democrat and current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Soon afterwards, former Donald Trump White House...
Judge denies Republican request to extend Maricopa County voting hours
A state judge on Tuesday evening denied a Republican coalition’s emergency request to extend voting hours in Arizona’s Maricopa County, casting doubt on allegations that some people were unable to vote. The judge, who ruled just minutes before polls’ scheduled closing time in the state, also said the...
Here is a list of all 36 governor races
Arizonans will vote for either Kari Lake or Katie Hobbs for governor. Voters in Georgia are choosing from Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp.
