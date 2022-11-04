Mary Jane Weems, age 87, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Mary was born the daughter of Robert Benton Stout and Juanita (Cox) Stout on October 7, 1935 in Mooresville, Missouri. She was a 1953 graduate of Mooresville High School in Mooresville, Missouri where she was the valedictorian of her class. After high school, she enrolled in Chillicothe Business College until its closing, at which time she went to Detroit, Michigan to live with an aunt and uncle. This is where she gained employment with the Bell System. Later she transferred to Southwestern Bell in Chillicothe where she continued her Bell System career until retirement. After retirement she was an active volunteer with RSVP, Threads Thrift Store, and the Mooresville Christian Church. She was the caregiver for her parents, aunts, and uncles during their later years. In addition to all this, she enjoyed traveling around the country and attending various flea markets and antique shows with her husband. One of her greatest joys was attending Mooresville Christian Church, where she could worship with her longtime neighbors and friends. Supporting the church and Bible School was of utmost importance to her. She was always the smiling face that everyone recognized, never meeting a stranger.

