KMZU
Double fatality crash in Chariton County
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. -- Two fatalities are being reported after a head on collision in Chariton County Sunday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the crash on U.S. Hwy 24, three miles East of Salisbury. According to the report, Paul L. Busto, 57, of Clark, crossed from the eastbound lane and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Cody Oldham, 31, of Denver, Colorado. The crash seriously injured Oldham and his passenger, Chevy C. Ingebritson, 27, of Arvada, Colorado.
Mary Jane Weems
Mary Jane Weems, age 87, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Mary was born the daughter of Robert Benton Stout and Juanita (Cox) Stout on October 7, 1935 in Mooresville, Missouri. She was a 1953 graduate of Mooresville High School in Mooresville, Missouri where she was the valedictorian of her class. After high school, she enrolled in Chillicothe Business College until its closing, at which time she went to Detroit, Michigan to live with an aunt and uncle. This is where she gained employment with the Bell System. Later she transferred to Southwestern Bell in Chillicothe where she continued her Bell System career until retirement. After retirement she was an active volunteer with RSVP, Threads Thrift Store, and the Mooresville Christian Church. She was the caregiver for her parents, aunts, and uncles during their later years. In addition to all this, she enjoyed traveling around the country and attending various flea markets and antique shows with her husband. One of her greatest joys was attending Mooresville Christian Church, where she could worship with her longtime neighbors and friends. Supporting the church and Bible School was of utmost importance to her. She was always the smiling face that everyone recognized, never meeting a stranger.
Kirksville PD seek public assistance regarding assault
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. - Kirksville PD seeks public assistance regarding a LaPlata man found seriously assaulted yesterday. A press release issued by the department indicates the incident occurred around 1:30 am in the 500 block of East Pierce Street, when officers responded to an unconscious 27-year-old male subject found lying outside near a party.
Kearney PD involved in pursuit, three in custody
CASS COUNTY, Mo. - Kearney police were involved in a brief car chase after observing an alleged stolen vehicle, according to a post from the department. Spike strips were successfully deployed, prompting the vehicle to stop on southbound I-35. Three suspects from the Kansas City metro area, aged 17 to 23, were taken into custody.
Courthouses open Saturday morning for no-excuse absentee voting
CARROLLTON (KMZU) – If you won't be able to cast your ballot in the Nov. 8 General Election the day of, have no worries. Area courthouses are open for no excuse absentee voting Saturday. Cast your ballots at the Carroll County Courthouse from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Daviess County Courthouse is open to absentee voters from 8 a.m. to noon.
Charles Tyson Bagby
A Huntsville resident, Charles Tyson Bagby, died Friday, November 4, 2022. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 11 am, at the Huntsville Christian Church in Huntsville, MO. Visitation will be Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the Huntsville City Cemetery in Huntsville, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Westran Scholarship or the Salisbury Golf Course.
Evelyn Norfleet
Evelyn Norfleet, 95, formerly of Higginsville, died on October 23, 2022 in Pensacola, FL. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home. She will be buried in the City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Assn.
