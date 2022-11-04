Read full article on original website
Related
Driver hospitalized in Salina after car strikes I-70 bridge rail
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Saturday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota Prius driven by Ray Walter Cooke, 39, Pleasent Grove, Utah, was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Ohio Street. The car veered to the left,...
Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in central Salina
A bicyclist was injured Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a car in central Salina. Cody Miller, 27, of Salina, was riding a Fucare E-Bike westbound on Russell Avenue when he was struck by a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by John Weber, 63, of Salina, that was southbound on Norton Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The impact sent Miller up onto the hood of the car and into the windshield.
Kansas man arrested, allegedly handcuffed wife to pole
An Assaria man was arrested Thursday after police say he handcuffed his wife to a pole in their basement.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 4
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Fairbanks, Dusty Dale; 35; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Violation of protection...
$600M investment in Salina pizza manufacturing facility expected to bring 225 jobs to Kansas
SALINA (KSNT) – One of the leading food producers in the U.S. will invest in its pizza manufacturing plant in Central Kansas. Schwan’s announced Thursday that it would be expanding the refrigeration distribution center at its pizza manufacturing plant in Salina by 140,000 square feet. This will create 225 new jobs, according to the Office […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Josie Holloway
Teenager Josie Holloway was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022, in Salina. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Distinguishing mark: piercing in nose, septum and lip. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
Winter weather advisory issued for some area counties
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Marion County. McPherson County. Rain to...
Comments / 0