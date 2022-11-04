A bicyclist was injured Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a car in central Salina. Cody Miller, 27, of Salina, was riding a Fucare E-Bike westbound on Russell Avenue when he was struck by a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by John Weber, 63, of Salina, that was southbound on Norton Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The impact sent Miller up onto the hood of the car and into the windshield.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO