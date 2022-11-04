Read full article on original website
iusbpreface.net
Canadian journalist, author, filmmaker to appear in South Bend area
Canadian journalist, author and documentary filmmaker Lauren Southern will visit the South Bend area as a featured guest during 95.3 MNC’s Noise event. The event will be held on Nov. 19 at the Lerner Theatre at 410 S Main St, Elkhart, IN. Southern will appear on stage with 95.3 MNC’s Casey Hendrickson, Jon Zimney and Laura Smith.
abc57.com
United Way to host a food and essential items drive
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The United Way of St. Joe County will be hosting a food and essentials drive this week. Community members can donate from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Morris Performing Arts Center. While food is always accepted, officials say that there's a...
nwi.life
Harley-Davidson of Michigan City hosts 23rd Annual Blue Ball Run Charity Ride, benefiting Toys for Tots
For the 23rd straight year, bikers from around the Region swept through Michigan City and LaPorte for Harley-Davidson of Michigan City’s Annual Blue Ball Run. Held the first Saturday of November - rain, snow, or shine - the ride costs $10 per person, with all funds going towards Toys for Tots. The program, run by the US Marine Corps, distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford Christmas gifts. Riders go kickstands up at the dealership and then make their way to a few local bars and restaurants, before returning to Harley-Davidson for a chili cook-off.
WNDU
South Bend Sunday night shooting
casscountymi.org
Notice of the Shavehead Lake Governmental Lake board
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Shavehead Lake Governmental Lake Board will be held at the Porter Township Hall 69373 Baldwin Prairie Road Union Mi on Monday Nov. 14th, 2022, at 6 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to get an update on the treatment plan for Shavehead Lake as well as any other business that comes before the board.
WNDU
Portion of E. Jefferson Boulevard to be closed through Saturday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, part of E. Jefferson Boulevard will be closed!. The closure will be between Cedar Street and Burkit Avenue for surface milling and paving. Barricades and signs are in place for the closure, so please use caution when you’re driving through the area. The...
WNDU
Southgate Crossing gears up for the holiday season
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re starting your holiday shopping already, you may want to stop by a spot in Elkhart. Southgate Crossing re-opened under new owners about a year ago, and they now house more than a hundred local vendors. Visitors will find everything from hand-made furniture, to...
WNDU
Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River
(WNDU) - Berrien County Police are walking back on the identity of the man who drove an allegedly stolen truck into the St. Joseph River on Thursday night. The driver of the truck, originally identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, 29, of Mishawaka, led police on a chase that started on S. 3rd Street near Ontario Road in Niles Township. The truck sped off, leading officers on a pursuit into Indiana that ended on Riverside Drive near the corner of E. Marion Street in South Bend.
abc57.com
Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Elkhart, Goshen
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 and $150,000 were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen over the weekend. One $150,000 ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located at 18423 U.S. 20 in Goshen. Two $50,000 tickets were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen. One ticket was...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Now the whole country knows
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took out all of its frustrations with the world on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers by handing out a 35-14 ass-whooping (Dabo Swinney’s words). It’s a funny score because it looks like a blowout win, but anyone that watched the game will tell you — IT WASN’T EVEN CLOSE TO BEING THAT CLOSE.
abc57.com
Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home
PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
WNDU
Fall back: Daylight saving time ends Sunday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Daylight saving time is ending. We’re falling back one hour this Sunday at 2 a.m., which means you’ll get to enjoy more light in the morning. It’s also a good time to put new batteries in warning devices such as smoke detectors and hazard warning radios.
95.3 MNC
One person hit by train, transported to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a train in Osceola. It happened around 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at the crossing on Cottage Grove Avenue and Lincolnway East. There was no immediate word about the person’s condition, or details about how the collision happened....
fox32chicago.com
2 women shot to death in Hobart, Indiana
HOBART, Ind. - Two women were shot to death in Hobart, Indiana Friday night. The Lake County Coroner's Office says 20-year-old Destiny Jackson and 19-year-old Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad were found dead at 418 Ruta Drive #925 in Hobart around 7:20 p.m. The coroner's report said both victims were shot...
hometownnewsnow.com
Possible Connection with B-Dubs Burglary
(La Porte, IN) - A burglary last month at Buffalo Wild Wings in La Porte could be linked to similar break-ins in the area. Police said two suspects in dark clothing were involved in a burglary at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Hammond on October 17. According to Hammond Police,...
WNDU
GoFundMe set up for family of 14-year-old killed in Elkhart Co. crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of a 14-year-old killed in an Elkhart County crash. Joseph Garrison, of South Bend, was one of three killed early Sunday morning on County Road 38, near County Road 17. Garrison’s mother, Maggie Hess, started the...
WNDU
First Alert Weather
Police recalling identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River. Police now say he is a 35-year-old Niles Township man. Celebration of life held for 12-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash. A family is asking for the max-sentence a year after one of their own is killed in...
Police: South Bend man found safe
UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
