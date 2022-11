Canadian journalist, author and documentary filmmaker Lauren Southern will visit the South Bend area as a featured guest during 95.3 MNC’s Noise event. The event will be held on Nov. 19 at the Lerner Theatre at 410 S Main St, Elkhart, IN. Southern will appear on stage with 95.3 MNC’s Casey Hendrickson, Jon Zimney and Laura Smith.

