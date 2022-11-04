Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iusbpreface.net
Canadian journalist, author, filmmaker to appear in South Bend area
Canadian journalist, author and documentary filmmaker Lauren Southern will visit the South Bend area as a featured guest during 95.3 MNC’s Noise event. The event will be held on Nov. 19 at the Lerner Theatre at 410 S Main St, Elkhart, IN. Southern will appear on stage with 95.3 MNC’s Casey Hendrickson, Jon Zimney and Laura Smith.
WNDU
Southgate Crossing gears up for the holiday season
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re starting your holiday shopping already, you may want to stop by a spot in Elkhart. Southgate Crossing re-opened under new owners about a year ago, and they now house more than a hundred local vendors. Visitors will find everything from hand-made furniture, to...
What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?
I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
buildingindiana.com
READI Funds Kick Off Multiple Projects in South Bend, Elkhart
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) approved Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funding to support 19 quality of place projects. Of the 19, five are strategically focused on enhancing regional economic development, totaling over $6.2 million in READI allocated funds. These projects include the Marshall County Career Innovation Center, Momentum SBE Entrepreneurship Hub, Portage Place Business, Culture and Arts Accelerator and Incubator, South Bend International Airport Air Cargo and Logistics Center, and Tolson Center for Community Excellence.
WANE-TV
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
abc57.com
Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Elkhart, Goshen
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 and $150,000 were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen over the weekend. One $150,000 ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located at 18423 U.S. 20 in Goshen. Two $50,000 tickets were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen. One ticket was...
TCI: Taste of South Bend
The Clemson Insider spent the weekend in South Bend for the 2022 edition of Clemson vs. Notre Dame. Despite a tough road loss for the Tigers, TCI enjoyed all of what South Bend had to offer, especially (...)
WNDU
Goshen gas station sells $150K lottery ticket
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - While the Powerball might be a world-record-breaking $1.9 billion, a few lucky Hoosiers are winning some big prizes!. According to our sister station WTHR, a single $150,000 Power Play ticket was purchased at Gallops-Goshen on U.S. 20. A couple of tickets valued at $50,000 were sold...
inkfreenews.com
Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center
WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
abc57.com
Poll worker seen wearing MAGA hat at poll station in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A poll worker was seen wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat at Montessori Academy today and it had voters questioning whether the visible support for Donald Trump and the republican party is considered ‘electioneering’ or influencing voters in any way. ABC57...
WNDU
Mixed feelings over marijuana proposal
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - There are mixed feelings about a proposal that would allow marijuana retailers in the Village of Stevensville. The Village recently did an assessment, and discovered that they need $5 million to repair their roads. That’s why they are looking at funding options, like opening one or...
casscountymi.org
Notice of the Shavehead Lake Governmental Lake board
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Shavehead Lake Governmental Lake Board will be held at the Porter Township Hall 69373 Baldwin Prairie Road Union Mi on Monday Nov. 14th, 2022, at 6 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to get an update on the treatment plan for Shavehead Lake as well as any other business that comes before the board.
abc57.com
911 outage affecting customers in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Mich. - Service to 911 in Eau Claire, Pipestone Township, and Berrien Township may be out due to an equipment failure on Monday evening, according to the Berrien County Public Safety Communication Center. The outing was reported at 5:40 p.m. Because of the equipment failure, some customers with...
hometownnewsnow.com
Possible Connection with B-Dubs Burglary
(La Porte, IN) - A burglary last month at Buffalo Wild Wings in La Porte could be linked to similar break-ins in the area. Police said two suspects in dark clothing were involved in a burglary at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Hammond on October 17. According to Hammond Police,...
panoramanow.com
Successful Thriller Dance Held by Mother Diva in Gary Indiana
Last weekend Thriller Dance 2300 (Founder & Executive Director Valencia “Mother Diva’ Dantzler ) a non profit organization which provides resources for Gary Indiana families continuing the legacy of Michael J. Jackson and StageCoach Productions (President/CEO Veteran, Cowboy & Buffalo Soldier Tommy O. Penson Jr.) a non profit organization which provides mentorship for at risk youth teaching them horseback riding and resources for Homeless Veterans, teamed up to produce the 1st Annual Halloween Eve Community Giveback Street Brunch in front of 2300 Jackson st. Michael Jackson’s childhood home.
Bodies of 2 unidentified people discovered in Indiana residence
The bodies of two people were discovered by Hobart police Friday in a Lake County apartment. Police said, in a press release, officers went to an apartment building on the 400 block of Ruta Drive to check on the welfare of the residents.
fox32chicago.com
2 women shot to death in Hobart, Indiana
HOBART, Ind. - Two women were shot to death in Hobart, Indiana Friday night. The Lake County Coroner's Office says 20-year-old Destiny Jackson and 19-year-old Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad were found dead at 418 Ruta Drive #925 in Hobart around 7:20 p.m. The coroner's report said both victims were shot...
22 WSBT
Update : Man missing since August found safe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — UPDATE: Dustin McPhearson has been located and is safe. The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help searching for a missing person last seen in August. Police say 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was last heard from on August 31, and was believed...
southcountynews.org
US-131 work set to resume in April
Details of a two-year, three-phase reconstruction project centering on U.S. 131 were provided by Michigan Department of Transportation officials Oct. 19 in Schoolcraft. The $57 million 13.5-mile project will start in April in St. Joseph County, continue in spring 2024 north of Schoolcraft to Shaver Road, and conclude in summer 2024 with work concentrated in the village of Schoolcraft.
