Read full article on original website
Phyllis Lampkin
4d ago
How can, a Post office or any Government bldg. be sold, it and all Federal State Local Government bldg. belongs to We The People of The United States of America. Who has the authority to sell something, or anything that don't belong to them?
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
wgnsradio.com
Monday Gas Prices Show that Rutherford County has the 4th Lowest Average Fuel Prices in the State
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) On Monday morning, the average price of regular unleaded gas throughout Tennessee stood at $3.25 per gallon, making the Volunteer State the 6th least expensive state to buy gas in. Rutherford County has one of the lowest prices at the pump, averaging is $3.10 per gallon, which...
WKRN
Student charged accused of social media threat in Lebanon
A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. Student charged accused of social media threat in …. A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. Ed Temple Boulevard shooting. Procedures in place after ballot...
wgnsradio.com
The Value of Property Throughout Rutherford County has Increased by Almost 450% in Ten Years
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Rutherford County’s growth rate has exceeded that of other counties in the Volunteer State, according to Rutherford County Assessor Property Rob Mitchell…. Mitchell said the growth locally has been fueled by location and prices…. The total appraised value of properties throughout Rutherford County has increased by almost...
7th grader charged in connection with alleged threat made to Lebanon Special School District
A 7th grader has been charged after investigators say they were able to connect the student with a "concerning post" made on Snapchat over the weekend.
WYSH AM 1380
State announces Mock Election results
Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced today that students from 94 of Tennessee’s 95 counties selected Governor Bill Lee as the winner of the 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election. This year 50,940 students from 285 Tennessee elementary, middle and high schools participated in the mock election. Secretary Hargett announced...
Efforts to fix Nashville's wrong election ballots backfires, officials recognize
Initially, the Davidson County Election Commission thought about 212 voters were impacted. Now the number is up to 438.
Walter J. Baird MS student charged after concerning messages circulating on Snapchat
LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon Special School District parents pulled their kids out of school Monday after a concerning message was circulating on Snapchat over the weekend. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 a 7th grade boy now faces a felony charge after he allegedly sent a fabricated message. The message claimed that another […]
Police investigating alleged threat made toward Lebanon Special School District
The Lebanon Police Department is investigating after an apparent threat was made to Lebanon Special School District.
wgnsradio.com
Christmas Tree Lighting on Downtown Murfreesboro Square Set for December 2nd
(Murfreesboro, TN) - In December, the lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place on the historic downtown Murfreesboro Square in front of the local courthouse. The annual tradition will be held on Friday, December 2nd starting at 5:30 PM with a LIVE Nativity scene by Southeast Baptist Church, followed by choirs from Providence Christian Academy and MTCS, the event will be great for families both local and visiting.
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Tennessee was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WSMV
U.S. Navy Captain from Nashville accepts items taken to space
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A U.S. Navy Captain from Nashville accepted some items that were taken to space and were returned to the Naval Medical Research Unit in San Antonio. During a presentation at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, NASA Astronaut, U.S. Army Col. Andrew Morgan returned a command coin and a logo sticker that he took with him on his nine-month journey on the International Space Station.
Hendersonville Tunnel Project balloons in cost to $28 million
The price tag on a new road project is about five times what it was six years ago.
Tennessee Pastors Send Election Day Message About Election Integrity
Southern Christian Coalition demands that every vote be counted, election irregularities be addressed. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition today released a statement calling for election integrity. The message was sent as a call for accountability in the wake of election errors admitted by the Davidson County Election Commission. These errors resulted in hundreds of voters receiving incorrect ballots.
Mark Your Calendar for the Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
In partnership with the Columbia Main Street Corporation, the City of Columbia will host this year’s annual tradition of the Columbia Main Street Parade and Tree Lighting. This event will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 beginning at 6:00 p.m. with the highly anticipated Christmas parade. The parade starts at the Trotwood and West 7th split, promenading eastward toward Downtown Columbia. The parade traditionally takes 1-1-½ hours to complete. The 36th annual tree lighting will occur once the parade is complete, generally around 7:15 p.m.
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
WSMV
7th-grade student charged after school threat made to Lebanon school district
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials were able to identify the...
Davidson County Election Commission announces procedures for Election Day
As a result of errors in assigning voters to their correct districts, the Davidson County Election Commission has announced new procedures for Election Day to ensure voters get the proper ballot.
DA’s part-time, $75,000/year employee pockets money with little evidence of work
That man works for Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk. Funk insists it's all on the up-and-up.
wmot.org
Are you one of 438 voters Nashville voters with miscast ballots? Check here.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) — Officials have announced that Nashville voters who cast ballots in the wrong congressional and state races will be able to submit a provisional ballot on Election Day. The agreement was finalized Friday as threats of lawsuits escalated. The decision comes as election officials have scrambled...
ucbjournal.com
TA Travel Center on Hwy. 111 plans official opening for first of year
Cookeville – Travelers and truck drivers will soon have another option as they roll through Cookeville. The TA Express Travel Center on Hwy. 111 plans to open its doors to the public at the first of the year, TA Express maintenance manager John Luick told the Upper Cumberland Business Journal.
Comments / 8