Teenager Josie Holloway was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022, in Salina. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Distinguishing mark: piercing in nose, septum and lip. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO