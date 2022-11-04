Read full article on original website
beloitcall.com
BJSHS named as Jostens 2022 National Yearbook Program of Excellence
Beloit Junior/Senior High School’s yearbook program recognized for their dynamic and BELOIT – Jostens, the leading producer of yearbooks and studentcreated content, has announced that the BJSHS yearbook program has achieved the Jostens 2022 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the Gold Level. The National Yearbook Program of Excellence ...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Aguirre, Juan Jeronimo; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Battery; Knowing/recklessly causing bodily harm.
$600M investment in Salina pizza manufacturing facility expected to bring 225 jobs to Kansas
SALINA (KSNT) – One of the leading food producers in the U.S. will invest in its pizza manufacturing plant in Central Kansas. Schwan’s announced Thursday that it would be expanding the refrigeration distribution center at its pizza manufacturing plant in Salina by 140,000 square feet. This will create 225 new jobs, according to the Office […]
Driver hospitalized in Salina after car strikes I-70 bridge rail
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Saturday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota Prius driven by Ray Walter Cooke, 39, Pleasent Grove, Utah, was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Ohio Street. The car veered to the left,...
Excavation at Red Cloud school finds no human remains
School moves forward with Truth and Healing work to uncover truths about its boarding school past
Female in teddy bear onesie allegedly attacks teen in east Salina
A trick-or-treating teen was reportedly attacked by a person wearing a teddy bear onesie in east Salina Halloween night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 17-year-old girl was trick-or-treating with her two-week-old child, boyfriend, and some other people at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Argonne Drive.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Josie Holloway
Teenager Josie Holloway was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022, in Salina. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Distinguishing mark: piercing in nose, septum and lip. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
Kansas man arrested, allegedly handcuffed wife to pole
An Assaria man was arrested Thursday after police say he handcuffed his wife to a pole in their basement.
ksal.com
Assaria Man Hit, Locked Wife in Basement
A man from Assaria is behind bars after allegedly handcuffing his wife to a pole in the couple’s basement. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 38-year-old Kevin M. Walden was arrested at his workplace Thursday after his wife reached out to a neighbor for help in the 100 block of E 4th Street in Assaria.
Winter weather advisory issued for some area counties
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Marion County. McPherson County. Rain to...
