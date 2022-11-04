ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, KS

Comments / 0

Related
beloitcall.com

BJSHS named as Jostens 2022 National Yearbook Program of Excellence

Beloit Junior/Senior High School’s yearbook program recognized for their dynamic and BELOIT – Jostens, the leading producer of yearbooks and studentcreated content, has announced that the BJSHS yearbook program has achieved the Jostens 2022 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the Gold Level. The National Yearbook Program of Excellence ...
BELOIT, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 6

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Aguirre, Juan Jeronimo; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Battery; Knowing/recklessly causing bodily harm.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Female in teddy bear onesie allegedly attacks teen in east Salina

A trick-or-treating teen was reportedly attacked by a person wearing a teddy bear onesie in east Salina Halloween night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 17-year-old girl was trick-or-treating with her two-week-old child, boyfriend, and some other people at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Argonne Drive.
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Josie Holloway

Teenager Josie Holloway was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022, in Salina. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Distinguishing mark: piercing in nose, septum and lip. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Assaria Man Hit, Locked Wife in Basement

A man from Assaria is behind bars after allegedly handcuffing his wife to a pole in the couple’s basement. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 38-year-old Kevin M. Walden was arrested at his workplace Thursday after his wife reached out to a neighbor for help in the 100 block of E 4th Street in Assaria.
ASSARIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy