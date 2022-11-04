Read full article on original website
Salina Central hangs on, ends Great Bend’s streak, season
SALINA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - After losing 19-straight games, Great Bend almost seemed impossible to beat the past seven weeks. The Panthers tried some late-game magic one more time but on a cold Friday night in Salina, senior running back Kenyon McMillan and the Mustangs were too much in a 40-35 win.
Runners, walkers brave November chill in 1st Salina Crossroads Marathon event
The first Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, Family Fun Run/Walk, and Team Relays is in the books and it was a success!. The qualifier for the Boston Marathon had 817 runners from 30 states registered. “We had an amazing event this year and we are looking forward to continuing to...
Driver hospitalized in Salina after car strikes I-70 bridge rail
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Saturday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota Prius driven by Ray Walter Cooke, 39, Pleasent Grove, Utah, was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Ohio Street. The car veered to the left,...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Aguirre, Juan Jeronimo; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Battery; Knowing/recklessly causing bodily harm.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Josie Holloway
Teenager Josie Holloway was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022, in Salina. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Distinguishing mark: piercing in nose, septum and lip. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
Salina man cited after car strikes crosswalk arch downtown
A Salina man was cited after a car he was driving struck the pillar of a crosswalk arch on S. Santa Fe Avenue early this morning. Camron Glover, 27, of Salina, was northbound in the 200 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. Friday in a 2012 Chrysler 300 when the car veered to the right and struck the pillar, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Glover left the scene, but was later taken to the police station by a relative who owns the car, Forrester said.
Female in teddy bear onesie allegedly attacks teen in east Salina
A trick-or-treating teen was reportedly attacked by a person wearing a teddy bear onesie in east Salina Halloween night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 17-year-old girl was trick-or-treating with her two-week-old child, boyfriend, and some other people at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Argonne Drive.
$600M investment in Salina pizza manufacturing facility expected to bring 225 jobs to Kansas
SALINA (KSNT) – One of the leading food producers in the U.S. will invest in its pizza manufacturing plant in Central Kansas. Schwan’s announced Thursday that it would be expanding the refrigeration distribution center at its pizza manufacturing plant in Salina by 140,000 square feet. This will create 225 new jobs, according to the Office […]
Kansas man arrested, allegedly handcuffed wife to pole
An Assaria man was arrested Thursday after police say he handcuffed his wife to a pole in their basement.
Assaria Man Hit, Locked Wife in Basement
A man from Assaria is behind bars after allegedly handcuffing his wife to a pole in the couple’s basement. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 38-year-old Kevin M. Walden was arrested at his workplace Thursday after his wife reached out to a neighbor for help in the 100 block of E 4th Street in Assaria.
