Rune reaches Paris Masters semis after No. 1 Alcaraz retires

 5 days ago
PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz was stopped in the Paris Masters quarterfinals by unseeded Holger Rune of Denmark on Friday.

In a match pitting 19-year-old former junior doubles partners, Rune was leading 6-3, 6-6 and 3-1 in the tiebreaker when the U.S. Open champion Alcaraz retired, a few minutes after having treatment on an abdominal muscle at the changeover.

“I thought it was a great match. Unlucky for him,” Rune said. “We both played very well and I was super focused. It was an amazing crowd, amazing tennis, so I’m super pleased with how I handled everything.”

Rune, who won both of his career titles this year, reached his first semis at Masters level. He next faces eighth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat No. 16 Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4 to stay on track for a fourth straight title. The Canadian had eight aces and faced no break points.

Late Friday, six-time champion Novak Djokovic faced unseeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti and fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas played unseeded American Tommy Paul, who knocked out Rafael Nadal in the second round.

Djokovic, who has titles in Israel and Kazakhstan this season, is chasing a record-extending 39th Masters title.

Musetti caused Djokovic problems in the French Open fourth round last year, leading by two sets before retiring in the fifth.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

