Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
KOMU
The Dennis Gates era has begun as Tigers defeat Southern Indiana 97-91
COLUMBIA - Dennis Gates made his Mizzou coaching debut at home against Southern Indiana Monday, where the Tigers defeated the Screaming Eagles 97-91. "I'm very excited about our team. Over 10,000 fans showed up, showed out, in our Mizzou Arena. I think that's a special, special thing that we were able to see," Dennis Gates said after securing his first win as head coach.
KOMU
EmVP: Marching Mizzou preps to bring MIZ to NYC for Macy's Parade
COLUMBIA - In less than three weeks, Marching Mizzou will spend Thanksgiving Day marching the streets of New York City. The band learned during the pandemic it would represent the University of Missouri as one of just 12 bands chosen to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "Definitely a...
KOMU
Katy Trail near Rocheport Bridge closed this week
COLUMBIA – The Rocheport Bridge will have new girders installed this week causing a part of the Katy Trail to close. The owner of the Meriwether Café and Bike Shop says the project, which began Monday, will affect their business this week. "Obviously our business is very dependent...
KOMU
Dems win majority of Boone County House district seats
COLUMBIA - Democratic candidate Adrian Plank won the Missouri’s House District 47 seat on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office. With 100% of precincts reporting, Plank had 52% of the vote, while Republican John Martin had 48%. Plank welcomed the news at a watch party...
KOMU
Neighbors remember, honor Columbia women killed in weekend shooting
COLUMBIA - For a year and a half, the Haley family said they spent hours sitting on the front porch of their duplex getting to know their next door neighbor, 54-year-old Laura Meyers. Meyers was one of two women killed in a shooting over the weekend on Boyd Lane on...
KOMU
Picking up Missouri House seats in Boone County is 'the one bright spot for Democrats'
MISSOURI - Missouri House of Representatives Districts 47 and 50 flipped from Republican to Democrat following Tuesday's midterm elections. Adrian Plank (D) will take the seat for District 47 from Chuck Basye (R), and Doug Mann (D) will take over the seat for District 50 from Sara Walsh (R). "So...
KOMU
CPD seeks help finding missing Columbia man
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking the community for help finding a missing person. CPD posted on Twitter Wednesday describing a 49-year-old Columbia man, Jason Washington. He was last seen on Oct. 15, walking near West Middle School on Clinkscales Road. The post from CPD said that Washington...
KOMU
Jefferson City Council moves forward to acquire Capitol Avenue properties
JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Council held a public hearing Monday night to discuss Capitol Avenue properties deemed as “dangerous.” The hearing gave the public an opportunity to come before the council and voice their opinion on what to do with these properties. The council last...
KOMU
Voters choose Kip Kendrick as Boone County’s next presiding commissioner
COLUMBIA – Kip Kendrick won the Boone County presiding commissioner race Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the clerk's office. With 100% of precincts reporting, Kendrick has 34,505 votes, while Republican opponent Connie Leipard had 26,729. Kendrick welcomed the news at a watch party with family, friends and...
KOMU
Group of mothers raise awareness of alleged mistreatment at Columbia daycare
COLUMBIA − Some families are having extreme difficulty finding reliable child care in the city of Columbia due to rising costs and long waiting lists, but some Columbia mothers are warning others of alleged mistreatment of their children at Little ABC Tigers. Caitlin Ploudré is just one of eight...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 7
Arrest made after Columbia shooting leaves two people dead. Cadilac Derrick, 35, has been arrested after the shooting death of two people in Columbia on Saturday night. Lea’johna Sanders, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Laura Myers, 53, was transported to a hospital before succumbing to her injuries.
KOMU
Kansas City police officers help save life of infant girl with RSV
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Two police officers rushed into lifesaving mode Thursday, helping an infant who wasn’t breathing. The Kansas City Police Department stated Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, were called to the scene where a 1-month-old girl was unable to breathe. The two...
KOMU
MoDOT invites drivers to share thoughts on proposed changes to Holts Summit interchange
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has released information on proposed improvements to the U.S. Route 54/Callaway County Route OO interchange in Holts Summit. The project consists of building a roundabout at the intersection of the eastbound U.S. Route 54 exit and entrance ramps with Route OO...
KOMU
Democrats win across all contested Boone County races
Democratic candidates won across all contested county races in Tuesday’s election, replacing retiring officials and the incumbent Republican treasurer. Jenna Redel won the county treasurer race, and Kyle Rieman will replace the retiring county auditor; Bob Nolte will replace the retiring recorder of deeds. There were also four uncontested...
KOMU
Residents at Columbia apartment complexes share concern on suspected prowler
COLUMBIA − Residents at apartment complexes in Columbia are on edge after reports of suspected prowler. The Columbia Police Department put out a press release Tuesday seeking help from the community in assistance on identifying and locating the suspect. Police report five different incidents of the same nature, all...
KOMU
Natural cover fire reported in southern Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - Southern Boone County residents may have noticed smoke throughout the area Wednesday afternoon due to a fire in Hartsburg. The fire, initially thought to be a natural cover fire, "turned out to be standing beans and a combine," according to a Facebook post from the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District.
KOMU
Power restored for more than 600 Boone Electric customers
BOONE COUNTY − More than 600 Boone Electric customers were without power Tuesday morning. The company said crews discovered a broken pole causing the outage. They were able to restore power to all but the one meter where the broken pole is. The outage was reported in the Shaw...
KOMU
Kansas City officer appeals conviction in shooting death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Kansas City police detective convicted of shooting and killing a Black man in 2019 is asking that his conviction be overturned or that he be given a new trial. A Jackson County judge convicted Eric DeValkenaere in March of involuntary manslaughter and...
KOMU
Jefferson City man wanted for weekend assault taken into custody
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man wanted for a weekend assault was taken into custody Tuesday morning. Cortez Burton Jr., 22, was arrested without incident during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Adams Street around 9 a.m. He is charged with third-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. He's being held at the Cole County Jail.
KOMU
Mid-Missouri voter turnout lower than expected
MID-MISSOURI − Many voters made their way to the polls Tuesday to fill out their ballots on Election Day. Looking at the results, the numbers are slightly lower than what was reported during the 2018 election for both Boone and Cole counties. Boone County residents cast a total of...
Comments / 0