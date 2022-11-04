COLUMBIA - Dennis Gates made his Mizzou coaching debut at home against Southern Indiana Monday, where the Tigers defeated the Screaming Eagles 97-91. "I'm very excited about our team. Over 10,000 fans showed up, showed out, in our Mizzou Arena. I think that's a special, special thing that we were able to see," Dennis Gates said after securing his first win as head coach.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO