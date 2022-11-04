COLUMBIA - When Mizzou offered defensive coordinator Blake Baker a contract extension through the 2025 season last week, it did not take long for Baker to agree to stay. “I thought it was a no brainer. Talking to my wife before I could even ask her, you know what she thought she was all in. You know I have to give thanks obviously to President Choi, Desiree, Coach Drink, Board of Curators, this staff and most importantly the players,” said Baker.

