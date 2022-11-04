Read full article on original website
KOMU
'Why not Mizzou?' Baker happy with new contract
COLUMBIA - When Mizzou offered defensive coordinator Blake Baker a contract extension through the 2025 season last week, it did not take long for Baker to agree to stay. “I thought it was a no brainer. Talking to my wife before I could even ask her, you know what she thought she was all in. You know I have to give thanks obviously to President Choi, Desiree, Coach Drink, Board of Curators, this staff and most importantly the players,” said Baker.
KOMU
The Dennis Gates era has begun as Tigers defeat Southern Indiana 97-91
COLUMBIA - Dennis Gates made his Mizzou coaching debut at home against Southern Indiana Monday, where the Tigers defeated the Screaming Eagles 97-91. "I'm very excited about our team. Over 10,000 fans showed up, showed out, in our Mizzou Arena. I think that's a special, special thing that we were able to see," Dennis Gates said after securing his first win as head coach.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Columbia College improves to 4-0 on the season after beating Oklahoma Panhandle State 77-67
COLUMBIA -- The Columbia College Cougars kept their early season undefeated record alive Monday night against Oklahoma Panhandle State. The Cougars came into this one after defeating Central Christian College of the Bible, Kansas Wesleyan University, and Westminster College. They won these games by a combined score of 126 points.
KOMU
CPD seeks help finding missing Columbia man
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking the community for help finding a missing person. CPD posted on Twitter Wednesday describing a 49-year-old Columbia man, Jason Washington. He was last seen on Oct. 15, walking near West Middle School on Clinkscales Road. The post from CPD said that Washington...
KOMU
Dems win majority of Boone County House district seats
COLUMBIA - Democratic candidate Adrian Plank won the Missouri’s House District 47 seat on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office. With 100% of precincts reporting, Plank had 52% of the vote, while Republican John Martin had 48%. Plank welcomed the news at a watch party...
KOMU
Natural cover fire reported in southern Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - Southern Boone County residents may have noticed smoke throughout the area Wednesday afternoon due to a fire in Hartsburg. The fire, initially thought to be a natural cover fire, "turned out to be standing beans and a combine," according to a Facebook post from the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District.
KOMU
Katy Trail near Rocheport Bridge closed this week
COLUMBIA – The Rocheport Bridge will have new girders installed this week causing a part of the Katy Trail to close. The owner of the Meriwether Café and Bike Shop says the project, which began Monday, will affect their business this week. "Obviously our business is very dependent...
KOMU
Power restored for more than 600 Boone Electric customers
BOONE COUNTY − More than 600 Boone Electric customers were without power Tuesday morning. The company said crews discovered a broken pole causing the outage. They were able to restore power to all but the one meter where the broken pole is. The outage was reported in the Shaw...
KOMU
Picking up Missouri House seats in Boone County is 'the one bright spot for Democrats'
MISSOURI - Missouri House of Representatives Districts 47 and 50 flipped from Republican to Democrat following Tuesday's midterm elections. Adrian Plank (D) will take the seat for District 47 from Chuck Basye (R), and Doug Mann (D) will take over the seat for District 50 from Sara Walsh (R). "So...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 7
Arrest made after Columbia shooting leaves two people dead. Cadilac Derrick, 35, has been arrested after the shooting death of two people in Columbia on Saturday night. Lea’johna Sanders, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Laura Myers, 53, was transported to a hospital before succumbing to her injuries.
KOMU
Voters choose Kip Kendrick as Boone County’s next presiding commissioner
COLUMBIA – Kip Kendrick won the Boone County presiding commissioner race Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the clerk's office. With 100% of precincts reporting, Kendrick has 34,505 votes, while Republican opponent Connie Leipard had 26,729. Kendrick welcomed the news at a watch party with family, friends and...
KOMU
Group of mothers raise awareness of alleged mistreatment at Columbia daycare
COLUMBIA − Some families are having extreme difficulty finding reliable child care in the city of Columbia due to rising costs and long waiting lists, but some Columbia mothers are warning others of alleged mistreatment of their children at Little ABC Tigers. Caitlin Ploudré is just one of eight...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri voter turnout lower than expected
MID-MISSOURI − Many voters made their way to the polls Tuesday to fill out their ballots on Election Day. Looking at the results, the numbers are slightly lower than what was reported during the 2018 election for both Boone and Cole counties. Boone County residents cast a total of...
KOMU
Residents at Columbia apartment complexes share concern on suspected prowler
COLUMBIA − Residents at apartment complexes in Columbia are on edge after reports of suspected prowler. The Columbia Police Department put out a press release Tuesday seeking help from the community in assistance on identifying and locating the suspect. Police report five different incidents of the same nature, all...
KOMU
Suspect detained in stabbing of Sedalia girl
SEDALIA — A girl was stabbed Wednesday night at a Sedalia residence on the 1400 block of 13th Street. According to Sedalia police, investigators identified a juvenile suspect and took the suspect into custody by juvenile authorities. The suspect will now face charges of domestic assault, unlawful use of...
KOMU
Democrats win across all contested Boone County races
Democratic candidates won across all contested county races in Tuesday’s election, replacing retiring officials and the incumbent Republican treasurer. Jenna Redel won the county treasurer race, and Kyle Rieman will replace the retiring county auditor; Bob Nolte will replace the retiring recorder of deeds. There were also four uncontested...
KOMU
Arrest warrant issued for Jefferson City man wanted for assault
JEFERSON CITY − Police are searching for a suspect who was allegedly involved in an assault over the weekend. Cortez Burton Jr., 22, is charged with third-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Jefferson City...
KOMU
55% to 60% voter turnout expected in Boone County for Election Day
MISSOURI - Election Day is here and KOMU 8 News has you covered. Polls close at 7 p.m. and results will be available here. Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said she expects voter turnout to be between 55% to 60% this year. That would be about 75,000 voters for Boone County.
KOMU
Two killed, one seriously injured in Chariton County crash
CHARITON COUNTY — A woman and man are dead and one is seriously injured after a Chariton County crash Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Paul Busto, 57, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 24 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Busto travelled over the centerline, before striking...
KOMU
Jefferson City Council moves forward to acquire Capitol Avenue properties
JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Council held a public hearing Monday night to discuss Capitol Avenue properties deemed as “dangerous.” The hearing gave the public an opportunity to come before the council and voice their opinion on what to do with these properties. The council last...
