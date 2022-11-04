Read full article on original website
FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"
In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges
Trump’s inaugural committee chair was acquitted of all counts at a federal trial.
A Trump employee told the FBI that the former president ordered staff to move boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago
One of Donald Trump's employees told FBI agents the former president ordered boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago to be moved before federal agents searched the property, according to a source familiar with the matter. The source also told NBC News that the FBI obtained security video showing people moving boxes...
Trump's billionaire friend Tom Barrack reportedly called his ties to the former president 'disastrous' for his business
Former Trump advisor Tom Barrack is charged with illegal lobbying on behalf of the UAE. In testimony on Monday, the billionaire reportedly said Trump was "disastrous" for his business. He said that it would be "unquestionably" better if he hadn't supported Trump, per multiple outlets. Donald Trump's billionaire friend Tom...
Chris Christie says Trump kept the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago as a 'trophy': 'That's what they were, more than anything'
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said former President Donald Trump kept the classified documents that were seized at Mar-a-Lago as a "trophy." "He wanted to keep these documents as a trophy. That's what they were, more than anything," Christie said Sunday on ABC News's This Week. —This Week (@ThisWeekABC)...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Roger Stone slammed Ivanka Trump after not getting pardoned, video shows
Republican operative calls Trump an ‘abortionist bitch’ in video released by film-maker who provided footage to January 6 panel
Washington Examiner
Mueller prosecutor says Trump gave DOJ 'damning evidence' at MAGA rally
During his rallies over the weekend to boost MAGA candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, former President Donald Trump made it easier for the Justice Department to bring a criminal case against him, a top prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller argued on Monday. Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department...
Justice Department on Bannon: Toss His Ass in Jail
Steve Bannon should be jailed for six months and fined $200,000 for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, federal prosecutors argued in a sentencing memorandum filed Monday.In a scathing document filed in D.C. federal court, the Justice Department criticized the longstanding ally of Donald Trump for his “sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress” which “exacerbated” the assault on the Capitol. The government added that it would seek the harshest punishment available for Bannon after he was found guilty of two criminal counts of contempt of Congress in July...
Top Trump adviser Kash Patel has testified over Mar-a-Lago secret documents, report says
Kash Patel, a top adviser to Donald Trump, has reportedly testified before the federal grand jury investigating the documents seized from the former president's Florida estate. Mr Patel spent several hours on 13 October before the jury at the courthouse in Washington. However, it was unclear if he answered questions...
Reports: Trump aide seen moving boxes at Mar-a-Lago before, after FBI search
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A longtime aide of former President Donald Trump was captured on security cameras moving boxes out of a storage area at Mar-a-Lago before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of all classified documents, according to reports. CBS News, The New York...
Justice Department urges Supreme Court to reject Trump request over seized Mar-a-Lago documents
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump's request to give the special master reviewing documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate access to those marked as classified. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in court papers that Trump would suffer "no...
Gizmodo
Homeland Security Admits It Tried to Manufacture Fake Terrorists for Trump
The Department of Homeland Security launched a failed operation that ensnared hundreds, if not thousands, of U.S. protesters in what new documents show was as a sweeping, power-hungry effort before the 2020 election to bolster President Donald Trump’s spurious claims about a “terrorist organization” he accused his Democratic rivals of supporting.
MSNBC
'It will be a long haul': Nancy Pelosi speaks out following attack on husband
We apologize, this video has expired. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke out for the first time in person since the attack on her husband Paul in their home in San Francisco, where she told supporters in a private meeting that his recovery will "be a long haul, but he will be well." Nov. 4, 2022.
ABC News
'Hand-to-hand combat with the Left': Recordings show Trump-funded lawyer Cleta Mitchell readying for midterm elections
Earlier this fall, as the final sprint to the midterm elections was heating up, a Trump-funded election attorney joined a Zoom call with local election groups in Michigan to relay her vision ahead of Election Day. She described it as "hand-to-hand combat with the Left" -- a provocative euphemism, given...
MSNBC
Stewart Rhodes testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has taken the stand to testify in the seditious conspiracy trial for several members of the organization for their actions surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC News’ Ryan Reilly and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner have details.Nov. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
The dangerous rising tide of anti-Semitism
Senior Vice President for National Affairs for the Anti-Defamation League George Selim and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok react to the alarming trend of anti-Semitism being normalized in American politics and how its become a facet in the rise in political violenceNov. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump legal peril: Blows past Jan. 6 subpoena as DOJ eyes special counsel
Trump blows through the deadline for documents after the January 6th Committee issued a subpoena for evidence. It comes as The New York Times reports the DOJ is considering a special counsel to oversee two Trump criminal investigations if he decides to run for president in 2024. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber analyzes the DOJ reporting and is joined by New York Times Magazine legal writer Emily Bazelon.Nov. 4, 2022.
Justice Department may appoint a special counsel if Trump runs for election again, report says
‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024. The Justice Department is said to be considering appointing a special counsel to oversee its investigations into Donald Trump if the one-term president runs again in 2024. Mr Trump has strongly hinted he...
Washington Post piece argues against releasing Pelosi attack footage, drawing outrage: 'Stupidly shortsighted'
Washington Post national columnist Philip Bump argued against publicly releasing the surveillance tapes of the attack on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco.
