California State

Salon

FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Chris Christie says Trump kept the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago as a 'trophy': 'That's what they were, more than anything'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said former President Donald Trump kept the classified documents that were seized at Mar-a-Lago as a "trophy." "He wanted to keep these documents as a trophy. That's what they were, more than anything," Christie said Sunday on ABC News's This Week. —This Week (@ThisWeekABC)...
FLORIDA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Washington Examiner

Mueller prosecutor says Trump gave DOJ 'damning evidence' at MAGA rally

During his rallies over the weekend to boost MAGA candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, former President Donald Trump made it easier for the Justice Department to bring a criminal case against him, a top prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller argued on Monday. Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Justice Department on Bannon: Toss His Ass in Jail

Steve Bannon should be jailed for six months and fined $200,000 for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, federal prosecutors argued in a sentencing memorandum filed Monday.In a scathing document filed in D.C. federal court, the Justice Department criticized the longstanding ally of Donald Trump for his “sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress” which “exacerbated” the assault on the Capitol. The government added that it would seek the harshest punishment available for Bannon after he was found guilty of two criminal counts of contempt of Congress in July...
Gizmodo

Homeland Security Admits It Tried to Manufacture Fake Terrorists for Trump

The Department of Homeland Security launched a failed operation that ensnared hundreds, if not thousands, of U.S. protesters in what new documents show was as a sweeping, power-hungry effort before the 2020 election to bolster President Donald Trump’s spurious claims about a “terrorist organization” he accused his Democratic rivals of supporting.
OREGON STATE
MSNBC

Stewart Rhodes testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has taken the stand to testify in the seditious conspiracy trial for several members of the organization for their actions surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC News’ Ryan Reilly and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner have details.Nov. 4, 2022.
MSNBC

The dangerous rising tide of anti-Semitism

Senior Vice President for National Affairs for the Anti-Defamation League George Selim and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok react to the alarming trend of anti-Semitism being normalized in American politics and how its become a facet in the rise in political violenceNov. 4, 2022.
MSNBC

Trump legal peril: Blows past Jan. 6 subpoena as DOJ eyes special counsel

Trump blows through the deadline for documents after the January 6th Committee issued a subpoena for evidence. It comes as The New York Times reports the DOJ is considering a special counsel to oversee two Trump criminal investigations if he decides to run for president in 2024. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber analyzes the DOJ reporting and is joined by New York Times Magazine legal writer Emily Bazelon.Nov. 4, 2022.

