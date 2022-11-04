ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nftgators.com

OpenSea Jumps on The NFT Royalty Fee Saga with On-Chain Enforcement Tool

OpenSea has become the first major non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace to enforce royalty fees. The platform is launching a tool that will allow creators to decide if secondary NFT traders pay royalty fees. The announcement comes hot on the heels of Ethereum Layer 2 scaling protocol Immutable’s announcement of a...
nftgators.com

Ethereum NFTs See Over $10M In 24H Volume

Ethereum NFTs see over $10M in 24H volume from 28.8K Txns. ImmutableX NFTs see a 238% rise in 24H volume, second to Ethereum with $1.7M in daily volume, the highest since April 4th, 2022.
nftgators.com

On-Chain Data Suggests Crypto Exchange Traders May Not Be So Keen on NFTs

Cryptocurrency exchange-based NFT marketplaces are posting extremely low volumes. They can’t seem to replicate their success in crypto trading in the NFTs space. Coinbase NFT has averaged a daily transaction volume of about 1 ETH over the past five days. Cryptocurrency exchange platforms are struggling to replicate their success...
nftgators.com

State-Backed Japanese Mobile Operator NTT Docomo to Invest $4 Billion in Web3

NTT Docomo has partnered with Astar Network to invest $4 billion in web3. The Japanese mobile operator wants to use its massive user base to accelerate the adoption of web3 in the country. The two companies will facilitate initiatives that focus on addressing technological, social and organisational challenges using web3.
nftgators.com

Pantera-Backed Web3 Startup Fordefi Raises $18M for Institutional MPC Wallet

Fordefi has raised $18 million in a seed round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. The web3 startup is building an institutional MPC wallet and gateway for web3 venture funding. The fundraising also attracted participation from Pantera Capital, Jump Crypto, PayPal Alumni and DeFiance Capital, among others. Fordefi has raised $18...
nftgators.com

Doxed NFT Whale’s Portfolio Shows Deep Ties to a Major Crypto Exchange

A Mysterious NFT whale has been doxed in a long Twitter thread. NFT Ethics claims to have found deep connections between the whale’s wallet and a major crypto exchange. According to NFT Ethics, the pseudonymous wallet holder owns more than 100 BAYC, over 70 Azuki, and received over 8 figures in airdrops.
nftgators.com

Teachers Net $111,000 from Animoca Brands’ TinyTap Publisher NFTs

TinyTap has sold out its first publisher NFTs. The Animoca Brands subsidiary sold at auction for a total of 138.926 ETH ~ $228,000 at the time of sale. The six teachers who authored the content linked to publisher NFTs received 67.7 ETH ~$110,000. TinyTap sold out its first auction of...
nftgators.com

Line Launches C2C Digital Collectible Marketplace on NFT Platform DOSI

Users have to connect the DOSI wallet to Metamask to start buying and selling NFTs. Last year, Line revealed plans to launch an NFT marketplace in 2022. DOSI has users from 149 countries and more than 100,000 wallets issued. LineNext, the NFT arm of Japanese messaging app, Line, today announced...
nftgators.com

Modori Partners with Neowiz to Develop Web3 Gaming Platform Intella X

Intella X will distribute the shares of all generated revenue back to the contributors of the ecosystem. Modori provides development, consulting, and investment solutions to blockchain companies. Modori has serviced Web3 projects such as ELYSIA, ELYFI and 3space Art. Modori, an investment company focusing on blockchain technology, today announced a...
nftgators.com

Korean Game Maker NCSoft Discloses $15M Strategic Investment in Mysten Labs

NCSoft has invested $15 million in Mysten Labs. The investment is part of Mysten Labs’ $300 million fundraising at a $2 billion valuation. The two companies will also collaborate on future projects to create digital entertainment experiences. NCSoft has revealed a $15 million strategic investment in Mysten Labs. The...

