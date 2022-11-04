ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon & Here's Why 2022 Might Be The Last Time We 'Fall Back'

The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which means it’s almost time to set your clocks back by an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time. If you're not a fan of the bi-annual time change then you'll be happy to hear this may be the last time you'll ever have to change your clocks in November. That is, assuming you live somewhere where they still do it.
Clocks turned back this weekend, but the future of daylight saving time is far from settled

At 2 a.m. ET on Sunday, clocks in the U.S. turned back one hour as daylight saving time ended, marking the beginning of winter's dark evenings. The change often renews the longstanding debate about the tradition. In March, the Senate weighed in, unanimously voting in favor of the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent year-round for all states but Hawaii and most of Arizona, which would continue to observe year-round standard time. But the bill has stalled in the House.
Louisiana ready to make daylight saving time permanent, but House unlikely to vote

If you were hoping Nov. 6 would be the beginning of the end of the twice-annual ritual of changing clocks to match the adjustment of daylight saving time, the chances are dim. A top staffer for one of Louisiana's members of the U.S. House of Representatives told USA Today Network it's unlikely the House will take up the Senate bill this year to permanently extend daylight saving time from eight months to year-round.
Daylight saving may be no more

Meaning people living in participating states in the United States will no longer need to adjust their clocks an hour back or forward ever six months. One Temple man says at this point, he's been conditioned to adjust to the change. "There's not like I have a choice to accept...
Status Update on Daylight Saving Time Ahead of Americans Rolling Back Clocks

