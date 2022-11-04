Kimberly Zapata Criminal Complaint: Former Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director Charged [READ COMPLAINT]

Read full article on original website
Ferrari Textarossa
4d ago
but the important thing to remember is if you question election security you're a fascist, conspiracy theorist
WISN
Waukesha County judge rules counting of military mail-in, absentee ballots will happen Tuesday
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Just hours before the midterm elections, there's a court battle over military ballots in Wisconsin. A judge in Waukesha heard arguments Monday afternoon on whether to hold off on counting military mail-in and absentee ballots until election officials verify their military status. After 5 p.m., Judge...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Brian Moeller Strangled, Beat Mother to Death With Bat | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #60
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Brian Moeller was one of them. His release was discretionary. 60th in the...
71-year-old man dies in 36th and Congress homicide, MPD says
A 71-year-old Milwaukee man died Saturday after first responders found him with a gunshot wound to the chest, police say.
empowerwisconsin.org
Journal Sentinel’s latest bomb in war on Johnson
MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s campaign is punching back at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its war on the Republican incumbent after the newspaper’s latest hit piece. “In the future, when anyone wonders why more good people don’t run for public office, have them study the...
empowerwisconsin.org
Troubling questions in Milwaukee’s latest election scandal
MADISON — As Milwaukee’s No. 2 elections official faces charges in the city’s latest election scandal, the lawmaker she targeted is asking a critical question: Why would Kimberly Zapata risk her job, her excellent benefits, her freedom, when she could have just stepped forward with her concerns?
CBS 58
Milwaukee County announces $15 million in Emergency Rental Assistance Funds
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services - Housing Services announced receiving $15 million from the U.S Department of the Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance program under the American Recovery Program (ERA2). The funds will continue Milwaukee County’s rental assistance program operated in partnership with Community Advocates.
wearegreenbay.com
ON THE SCENE: Tim Michels’ election headquarters
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — In what remains a virtual dead heat for the governor’s race, Republican Tim Michels will be in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday evening joining supporters at his campaign headquarters at the Italian Community Center. His campaign staff told Local 5 that hundreds of supporters are expected...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fatal shooting; Darnell Ridgeway sentenced, life in prison
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha County judge sentenced Darnell Ridgeway on Monday, Nov. 7 to life in prison in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dayshawn Davis in May 2021. Ridgeway will be eligible for extended supervision, but not for 30 years. A Kenosha County jury convicted Ridgeway in April 2022...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Halloween Killer Victim’s Mom Says AG Kaul’s Non-Response Was ‘Slap in the Face’
Maryann Gehring, the mother of 9-year-old murder victim Lisa Ann French, says it “was like a slap in the face” when Attorney General Josh Kaul walked away without response on video after being asked about Gehring’s comments that he failed her. “He doesn’t want to tell the...
DOJ monitoring polls in 2 Wisconsin cities for election violations
The cities of Milwaukee and Racine are among 64 jurisdictions where the U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring for federal voting rights laws compliance during the 2022 election on Tuesday.
wisconsinrightnow.com
‘Kathleen Deserved More’: The Column the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Doesn’t Want You to Read
Note: The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s David Haynes refused to run this column. We believe this murder victim’s sister deserves a voice, so we agreed to run her column. The news media have repeatedly censored the voices of murder victims’ families when covering the parole issue. Author: Jeanine...
spectrumnews1.com
Bullet hits Milwaukee alderman’s home
MILWAUKEE — A bullet was fired into Milwaukee Alderman Robert J. Bauman’s home on Sunday, Nov. 6, according to a statement from the alderman. Ald. Bauman said at around 2:27 p.m., shots were fired from a vehicle traveling west on W. Kilbourn Avenue and south on N. 29th Street.
St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church recognized as Milwaukee County landmark
St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church, a historic Polish church in Milwaukee, has been recognized as a County Landmark.
wearegreenbay.com
Former pediatrician in Wisconsin gets prison sentence for drug crimes
(WFRV) – A former physician from Waukesha County was sentenced to federal prison for his role in distributing controlled substances. The United States Attorney’s Office released information on 49-year-old Dr. Manuel Thomas who was given a prison sentence for conspiring to distribute controlled substances. United States District Judge Lynn Adelman sentenced Thomas to 18 months in federal prison.
1065thebuzz.com
Tim Michels Says He’d Make Changes First Day in Office
Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor Tim Michels made his case to supporters at Ranieri’s Four-of-a-Kind in Sheboygan on Wednesday afternoon, following closely on the heels of current Governor Tony Evers’ visit earlier in the day. The enthusiasm among the crowd packed to capacity in the bar was no...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas sought by marshals
MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals say the accusations Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas is facing are serious. Nevertheless, she has done all she can to avoid them. "This case involves drug trafficking, involving two different types of controlled substances in addition to money laundering, attempting to conceal the assets," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case.
Wisconsin elections worker fired over false ballot requests
MADISON, Wis. — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city's mayor said Thursday.Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, requested military ballots for fictitious voters from clerks in nearby municipalities using the state's MyVote Wisconsin website, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said just days before the midterm election."This has every appearance of being an egregious, blatant violation of trust, and this matter is now in the hands of...
WISN
Greenfield police alert: We are not selling sweatshirts
GREENFIELD, Wis. — Greenfield police are not selling sweatshirts, said the police department on their Facebook page. They have blocked 12 false profiles that claim to sell police department hoodies and continue to look for other illegitimate profiles. People are advised not to click on any 'order now' link.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in Brown Deer, shooter arrested
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was shot near Green Bay and Brown Deer Road Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Following information obtained from witnesses, police located the shooter and there was a short pursuit. The Milwaukee man,...
Milwaukee LGBTQ+ voters march to the polls on final day of early voting
On the last day of in-person early voting in Wisconsin, Next Gen America held a final push to the polls for Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ community.
