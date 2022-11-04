Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey City Council Cleans Up City With Decisions on Dilapidations
A series of public hearings were held as part of the Dewey City Council meeting on November 7 to review properties that were significantly damaged and considered non-habitable under municipal and state standards. Of the four properties reviewed, only one property owner attended the meeting to present a case for the property not being condemned.
KTUL
Rogers County brings attention to needs of veterans through 'Operation Green Light'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers County Courthouse will be shining with a bright green Nov. 7-13. The display, named "Operation Green Light", is part of an organized effort to support local veterans who face unique challenges. With Veterans Day being Friday, the Rogers County Board of County Commissioners...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey Public Schools Hears Reports on Variety of Items
At its regular monthly meeting on Monday, November 7, agenda items concentrated on reports about how students are faring compared to other schools and on potential projects that would be covered under a bond issue if held next year. In view of the news that recently came out nationwide and...
bartlesvilleradio.com
American Red Cross Issues Request for Blood & Platelet Donations
The American Red Cross has been urging people to give blood for months due to a lower-than-average donation rate. Now that seasonal illnesses are on the rise with the forecast of another COVID variant on its way, the American Red Cross blood supply is being severely depleted and could reach critical levels of a lack of availability before the end of the year.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Surplus Benefits Two Counties
When counties build positive relationships with each other, everyone benefits. That was made clear today at the Washington County Board of Commissioner's meeting when they approved an agreement to sell a 2006 16-foot Custom Wells Cargo Trailer with a 10K generator to Rogers County. Commissioners Mike Dunlap, in making a...
Major Construction Project Begins In Tulsa Monday
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is beginning a major road project Monday at the I-44 and Highway 169 interchange. Crews are making improvements to the pavement, ramps and bridges. During the construction, I-44 will narrow to two lanes in both directions and northbound 169 will also be down to two...
“It was a shock:” Tulsans react to sudden closure of Ahha center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to the sudden closure of the ahha Hardesty Arts Center. The Arts and Huminites Council of Tulsa, known as ahha Tulsa, was founded in 1961. They opened downtown’s Hardesty Arts Center in 2012 to house art installations and resources for local artists.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartleville Woman Injured in Dewey Accident
A personal injury accident in mid-afternoon of November 7 has led to the injury of a Bartlesville woman. Amanda Snow, age 34 of Bartlesville was traveling along County Road 3900 just outside of Dewey when her 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe left the road and struck a fence. Snow was transported by Bartlesville EMS to Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville for an initial review of her injuries. Her internal injuries required more extensive care so she was then transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. She remains in fair condition. Investigators are looking into the possibility of Snow being impaired by alcohol at the time of the incident.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Local Election Results (Click Here)
Bartlesville Radio will have local, statewide and national election results on our family of stations this evening. KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 will have wall to wall coverage with CBS News nationally with local and statewide updates. Staff members are stationed at the election boards in Washington, Osage and Nowata Counties for up-to-date information. KYFM 100.1, KRIG 104.9, and KPGM 1500/99.1 will have updates throughout regular programing.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola
Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
OHP: Out-of-state driver caught going 109 MPH
An out-of-state driver is paying a hefty fine after he was caught speeding near Sapulpa.
Ahha Tulsa closing its doors Friday
TULSA, Okla. — The ahha Hardesty Arts Center announced Thursday evening that the center will close Friday, Nov. 4. “We have made the difficult decision to announce the closure of ahha’s Hardesty Arts Center on Friday, November 4, including ceasing the operations of our programs for now,” Executive Director Holy Becker said in an email.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Election Results
Tuesday was Election Day and Osage County had two County Commissioner seats up for grabs. In the District One race, Dr. Everett Piper would take an early lead and never looked back. Dr. Piper defeated Thomas Trumbly with his 3,417 votes (73.82%) to Trumbly’s 1,212 votes (26.18) When asked...
FOX23 Exclusive: Pawnee County Undersheriff speaks ahead of embezzlement charges
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Pawnee County Undersheriff is speaking out about allegations of embezzlement before the District Attorney (DA) files charges Tuesday morning. Undersheriff Nick Mahoney is accused of driving his Pawnee County-issued patrol car to an off-duty security job in Tulsa and having the county cover the cost of gas. Mahoney told FOX23 this was standard practice in their department, and many other departments across the state. He also said he had no idea this was a crime.
Four people arrested involved in large copper theft in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department arrested four people involved in a $20,000 copper theft, Friday, Nov. 4. Officers with the Tulsa Police Gilcrease IMPACT Unit and Mingo Valley Street Crimes Unit served search warrants on two north Tulsa houses near Route 66 and Harvard. Officers found one suspect,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Holidays
Coming off a great turnout for the Cops and Rodders charity car show, Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said the Sheriff's Reserve Fund is in a good position to help families in need this Thanksgiving and quickly on to Christmas. Last year, the sheriff's deputies shopped for nearly 115 needy...
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Oklahoma
If you've been looking for a new place to help you save money on your grocery bill, you may be interested to know that a popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more.
News On 6
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk Takes Down Philbrook Museum Drone
TULSA, Okla. - The Philbrook Museum woke up to a surprise Thursday morning when a hawk flew up and took down their drone in one fell swoop. The museum tweeted the video from the recovered footage after it happened and posted this picture of the attack. They said the hawk did live to tell the tale but the drone may need some work.
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigating possible irregularities at polling precinct
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that it investigating possible irregularities at a polling place Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident at this time, but will release more information at a 2 p.m. press conference. Sheriff Vic Regalado and Tulsa...
