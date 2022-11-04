ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Five of The Best Grocery Stores In Lansing

The Thanksgiving holiday kicks off the biggest shopping time of the year. Cooking that meal takes a lot of groceries. It is typically the one meal a year that people go above and beyond what they would normally buy. Fresh matters. The best meats and produce are a must. So it is a good thing that we have some pretty solid grocery choices.
LANSING, MI
The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing

At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
LANSING, MI
Jackson’s Michigan Theatre Gets Closer to Its 100th Anniversary

Let's face it – the Michigan Theatre was the place to go if you wanted to go to the movies. This was before the Plaza Cinemas, Westwood Mall Cinemas, Goodrich Cinemas, and whatever others came and went. Sure, Jackson had the Capitol Theatre throughout most of a Boomer's young life, and before that there was the Family, Regent, Bon Ton and others. But above 'em all, the Michigan stood out like a beacon.
JACKSON, MI
10 Lansing Body Shops You’ll Need This Deer Season

This time of year can be scary when it comes to driving your car. Deer are on the move, which means you have an increased chance of being involved in a car/deer collision. Deer can do serious damage to your car and can cause serious personal injury, even death. Last...
LANSING, MI
Did You Know Michigan Has Had 3 Capitals?

For many of us, there are things about Michigan we continue to learn about, even as life-long residents of the state. One fascinating thing I found out was that not only was Michigan's capital not originally in Lansing but that we actually have had 3 capitals between two cities. The legislature website for Michigan revealed when Detroit was officially named our state's first capital:
MICHIGAN STATE
Look: Abandoned 100 Year Old Flint Area High School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Whether you're a fan of abandoned places or not, you have to admit, old schools are always such an interesting time capsule. They take you back to...
FLINT, MI
