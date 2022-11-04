Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
8 Crazy & Hilarious Street Names In Michigan That Will Have You Laughing!
With town names like Bad Axe, Hell, Ontonagon, and more, it should not surprise you that there are even crazier street names. If you need a little serotonin to get you through your workday, I definitely have that for you. No Name Road (Ludington, Michigan) This road name is quite...
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Besides Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
Can You Believe That This Is How Much Wine We Actually Drink In Michigan?
As a wine connoisseur, I understand the need for a (full) glass of wine. You know that old saying... A glass of wine a day keeps the doctor away... Even though Michigan, specifically Grand Rapids, is known for its love and appreciation for beer, wine is still a beloved pastime.
Five of The Best Grocery Stores In Lansing
The Thanksgiving holiday kicks off the biggest shopping time of the year. Cooking that meal takes a lot of groceries. It is typically the one meal a year that people go above and beyond what they would normally buy. Fresh matters. The best meats and produce are a must. So it is a good thing that we have some pretty solid grocery choices.
How Much Does It Cost To Run Bronner’s Adorable Lights in Frankenmuth, Michigan?
If you've ever done a family road trip across the country, surely, you've noticed a seemingly randomly placed Bronner's Christmas Wonderland billboard along a highway. While relocating from Florida, back home to Flint, I passed the southern-most Bronner's billboard outside Ocala (north of the Mouse House). One of my favorite...
The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing
At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Michigan’s Oldest Person in 2022 Lived in Bath During the 1927 School Bombing
In 2022, the oldest person in Michigan was Irene Dunham of Dewitt. At 114 years old, Irene was the fourth oldest person in Michigan, the third oldest in the United States, and the tenth oldest in the world. Born Irene Blanche Babcock on December 16, 1907 in Clinton County, Irene officially made all three listings before she quietly passed away on May 1, 2022.
Is It Illegal In Michigan To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
With all of the leaves piling up in your yard, you are probably bending over backwards to get rid of them. Before you decide to just sweep them in the street or move them in anyway, ask yourself is it illegal in Michigan to put leaves in your trash can?
Jackson’s Michigan Theatre Gets Closer to Its 100th Anniversary
Let's face it – the Michigan Theatre was the place to go if you wanted to go to the movies. This was before the Plaza Cinemas, Westwood Mall Cinemas, Goodrich Cinemas, and whatever others came and went. Sure, Jackson had the Capitol Theatre throughout most of a Boomer's young life, and before that there was the Family, Regent, Bon Ton and others. But above 'em all, the Michigan stood out like a beacon.
Six Weeks of Sunrises at 9am or Later? It’s Possible Next Year
Talking about that twice-a-year tradition of changing our clocks--either forward or back an hour. We've been springing forward and falling back for decades now, but America appears to be on the cusp of ending the biannual custom. Daylight Saving Time in Michigan and in most of the United States is...
10 Lansing Body Shops You’ll Need This Deer Season
This time of year can be scary when it comes to driving your car. Deer are on the move, which means you have an increased chance of being involved in a car/deer collision. Deer can do serious damage to your car and can cause serious personal injury, even death. Last...
Did You Know Michigan Has Had 3 Capitals?
For many of us, there are things about Michigan we continue to learn about, even as life-long residents of the state. One fascinating thing I found out was that not only was Michigan's capital not originally in Lansing but that we actually have had 3 capitals between two cities. The legislature website for Michigan revealed when Detroit was officially named our state's first capital:
Look: Abandoned 100 Year Old Flint Area High School
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Whether you're a fan of abandoned places or not, you have to admit, old schools are always such an interesting time capsule. They take you back to...
There’s an Outstanding Way to Support Veterans This Saturday
I am grateful for the freedom I enjoy as an American. Freedom comes at a cost, I support the men and woment that have written a blank check to protect us. That's why it's important to me to support One of Many Veterans Motorcycle Club in Lansing. One of Many...
All Good Things Come To An End: ArtPrize Says Goodbye After 13 Years
They say all good things come to an end and in the case of Artprize that time has come. A groundbreaking Art Competition launched in Grand Rapids 13 years ago shared the news in a press release. Artprize Calls It Quit After 13 Years. "What started as an experiment in...
