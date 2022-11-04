There's nothing like the smell of freshly baked bread filling up your home. Unfortunately, most of us don't have the time (or patience) to learn the complicated and time-intensive skill of bread baking. Luckily, though, technology has granted us the ability to bake fresh bread with the touch of a button—and it's only getting easier. Enter the Panasonic SD-R2550 (available at Amazon for $293.40) , an automatic bread machine with 20 pre-set features. So how does it compare to the best bread makers we've tested? While its versatility and functionality are impressive, its lumpy loaves and lack of viewing window may turn some away. The Breville Custom Loaf Maker is a great alternative if a viewing window is high on your list.

