reviewed.com
The 11th-generation Amazon Kindle is the best e-reader for most of us
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. The 11th-gen Amazon Kindle is an outstanding e-reader that will make most bookworms happy. Amazon’s entry-level Kindle used to be difficult to recommend due to ts low-resolution display,...
reviewed.com
These online classes are a game changer for kids on the autism spectrum
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Even though one in five people are neurodivergent, it’s not uncommon for the neurodiverse population to feel left out. As the mother of a son with autism, I’ve spent years feeling frustrated by the lack of educational and social opportunities available to him, and, out of frustration, I decided to homeschool. So, when I learned of Outschool’s neurodiverse programming and their mission to include, educate, and engage neurodiverse kids, I was intrigued.
reviewed.com
Don’t let looks fool you: Lorex’s new 2K doorbell is a security powerhouse
While it may not be the most decorative addition to your doorway, Lorex’s new 2K Wired Video Doorbell (available at Amazon) is a compelling front door camera that dishes out great performance, standout security features, and a subscription-free interface. On the down side, it doesn’t support Siri or Apple HomeKit, but it does plenty to compete with the Ring and Nest doorbells that currently dominate the smart home space.
reviewed.com
Dog hair is no match for this washing machine
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. The Maytag MVW6500MBK comes in white and Volcano black, with curved edges and a simplified control panel. Opening up its lid reveals its stainless steel drum and pole...
reviewed.com
This bread machine has 20 pre-set modes for easy baking. Should you buy it?
There's nothing like the smell of freshly baked bread filling up your home. Unfortunately, most of us don't have the time (or patience) to learn the complicated and time-intensive skill of bread baking. Luckily, though, technology has granted us the ability to bake fresh bread with the touch of a button—and it's only getting easier. Enter the Panasonic SD-R2550 (available at Amazon for $293.40) , an automatic bread machine with 20 pre-set features. So how does it compare to the best bread makers we've tested? While its versatility and functionality are impressive, its lumpy loaves and lack of viewing window may turn some away. The Breville Custom Loaf Maker is a great alternative if a viewing window is high on your list.
reviewed.com
This fold-up bed is great for saving space
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. The pandemic redefined what it means to be at home. The hours we spent working, eating, exercising, and sleeping prompted many people to reconfigure their homes with space-saving hacks in order to make more room for, well, living entirely indoors. Enter: the Murphy bed, a relic from the past that’s cool again—and a boon now that we’re accepting guests once more.
reviewed.com
Vizio’s newest mid-range TV makes up for its quirks with tremendous value
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Most people will be happy with what the MQX offers for the price. The MQX is a decent option for just about everything: dark-room viewing, daytime viewing, movie...
