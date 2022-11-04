Read full article on original website
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
Consumers Energy: Over 120K without power throughout Michigan
JACKSON, Mich. – Consumers Energy is reporting 122,000 customers across the state are without power due to high winds. The company reported that as of 9 p.m. on Saturday, about 122,000 Consumers Energy customers have been affected by the high winds. Track southeast Michigan outages: DTE Energy power outages...
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’
A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
Dixon Hosts A Freedom Rally In Alpena
Republican candidate for Governor, Tudor Dixon, made her way to Alpena Wednesday and drew quite the crowd of supporters trying to rally some votes with elections on Tuesday. When asked about what the rally was for, Dixon said, “Yeah, well we’re here to have a rally to talk about the future of the state, and the things that we want to do to bring education back, to make sure our cities are safe, and to make sure that we partner with business instead of having to stay behind me as a business.”
Michigan DNR Offers Advice As Firearms Deer Season Nears
Hunters can expect excellent conditions for the 2022 firearm deer season, which begins Tuesday, Nov. 15. To ensure a safe season, too, Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sharing best practices and tips to avoid the most common violations and mistakes they see every year. “Most of the...
Power outages reported after gusty winds blow across Michigan
Thousands are without power after high winds swept across Michigan. Consumers Energy reports more than 37,000 customers without electricity with the biggest outages in southwest Michigan as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday. More than 4,500 Great Lakes Energy customers and 6,500 DTE customers also don’t have power.
US-131 work set to resume in April
Details of a two-year, three-phase reconstruction project centering on U.S. 131 were provided by Michigan Department of Transportation officials Oct. 19 in Schoolcraft. The $57 million 13.5-mile project will start in April in St. Joseph County, continue in spring 2024 north of Schoolcraft to Shaver Road, and conclude in summer 2024 with work concentrated in the village of Schoolcraft.
Ohio angler catches 10-pound Lake Erie smallmouth, sets Great Lakes record
A 10.15-pound smallmouth bass caught Thursday on Lake Erie set a new record for a Great Lakes smallmouth. In the video below, Gregg Gallagher and his son, Grant, can barely contain themselves as they net the super-sized smallie. The following is an edited account of the record-setting catch from a...
Michigan high school football playoffs: Regional final pairings
Here are the matchups for the regional finals, dates and times to be determined. 11-player Division 1 ...
Officials hope Whitmer changes her mind on Fruitport Casino this time around
Back in June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer then denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians application for a new casino in Fruitport Township, after the tribe had spent roughly $30 million on development over a 12-year-planning process. “We dotted our I’s and we crossed our t’s. We did everything...
Michigan general election 2022: What to know before voting on Tuesday, Nov. 8
The Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with several key statewide races and ballot proposals up for voting. Here’s what to know about the Michigan General Election before voting:. What time do polls open and close in Michigan?. In-person voting will be available in every...
Can I Legally Flash My Lights at Other Drivers In Michigan?
Your driving down the street and suddenly an oncoming car flashes their lights at you. Are you confused? You might be. Depending on your source, the amount of flashes, and time of day it could mean a couple of different things. The bigger question is, "Is it even legal to flash people in Michigan?"
