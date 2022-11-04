ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm

HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
Consumers Energy: Over 120K without power throughout Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. – Consumers Energy is reporting 122,000 customers across the state are without power due to high winds. The company reported that as of 9 p.m. on Saturday, about 122,000 Consumers Energy customers have been affected by the high winds. Track southeast Michigan outages: DTE Energy power outages...
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’

A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
Dixon Hosts A Freedom Rally In Alpena

Republican candidate for Governor, Tudor Dixon, made her way to Alpena Wednesday and drew quite the crowd of supporters trying to rally some votes with elections on Tuesday. When asked about what the rally was for, Dixon said, “Yeah, well we’re here to have a rally to talk about the future of the state, and the things that we want to do to bring education back, to make sure our cities are safe, and to make sure that we partner with business instead of having to stay behind me as a business.”
Michigan DNR Offers Advice As Firearms Deer Season Nears

Hunters can expect excellent conditions for the 2022 firearm deer season, which begins Tuesday, Nov. 15. To ensure a safe season, too, Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sharing best practices and tips to avoid the most common violations and mistakes they see every year. “Most of the...
US-131 work set to resume in April

Details of a two-year, three-phase reconstruction project centering on U.S. 131 were provided by Michigan Department of Transportation officials Oct. 19 in Schoolcraft. The $57 million 13.5-mile project will start in April in St. Joseph County, continue in spring 2024 north of Schoolcraft to Shaver Road, and conclude in summer 2024 with work concentrated in the village of Schoolcraft.
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
