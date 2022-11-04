Packers WR Allen Lazard to be game-time decision vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers are going to give injured wide receiver Allen Lazard the rest of the week to get physically prepared to play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Per coach Matt LaFleur, Lazard will be a game-time decision in Week 9.

“We’ll give him up to game time,” LaFleur said Friday. “He’s a guy that’s got enough experience. If he’s able to go, we’ll let him. If he can’t, he can’t.”

As a game-time decision, Lazard will likely be labeled as questionable on Friday’s final injury report.

Lazard practiced in a limited capacity all week. He initially injured his shoulder against the Washington Commanders in Week 7 and then missed last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

If he can’t go, the Packers would roll with Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers and Samori Toure as the team’s four healthy receivers, with the availability of Christian Watson (concussion) still up in the air.

Before the injury, Lazard led the team in receiving yards (340) and receiving touchdowns (four).

LaFleur also said left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins would practice on Friday, although he cautioned their availability is always a fluid situation.