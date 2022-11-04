ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers WR Allen Lazard to be game-time decision vs. Lions

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141bR4_0iz561Hv00

The Green Bay Packers are going to give injured wide receiver Allen Lazard the rest of the week to get physically prepared to play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Per coach Matt LaFleur, Lazard will be a game-time decision in Week 9.

“We’ll give him up to game time,” LaFleur said Friday. “He’s a guy that’s got enough experience. If he’s able to go, we’ll let him. If he can’t, he can’t.”

As a game-time decision, Lazard will likely be labeled as questionable on Friday’s final injury report.

Lazard practiced in a limited capacity all week. He initially injured his shoulder against the Washington Commanders in Week 7 and then missed last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

If he can’t go, the Packers would roll with Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers and Samori Toure as the team’s four healthy receivers, with the availability of Christian Watson (concussion) still up in the air.

Before the injury, Lazard led the team in receiving yards (340) and receiving touchdowns (four).

LaFleur also said left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins would practice on Friday, although he cautioned their availability is always a fluid situation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers

That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker

Jimmy Johnson had a brutally honest admission on his former running back, Herschel Walker, running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach spoke with USA TODAY about Walker's political move. When asked if Johnson saw this coming, the Hall of Fame coach had a...
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions

Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Blame On Josh McDaniels As Raiders Blow Double-Digit Lead Vs. Jaguars

Sunday looked like a classic bounce-back spot for the Raiders, but Josh McDaniels simply couldn’t get his team to close out the full 60 minutes. Las Vegas went up, 17-0, in the first half, thanks to two touchdown receptions from Davante Adams, who was held to one reception for three yards in a Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Packers punished for bizarre goal line trick play attempt

The Green Bay Packers’ struggling offense looks more desperate with each passing week, and may have hit rock bottom Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Packers struggled against the Lions in the first half despite Detroit’s status as the league’s worst defense. Green Bay was stopped three times at the 1-yard line to end the first quarter, setting up a big 4th and goal to open the second. Bizarrely, the Packers tried something of a trick play, lining up offensive lineman David Bakthiari as an eligible receiver and making him the target.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy