Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
metrodetroitmommy.com
2022 Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo: Amazing Holiday Fun
The Detroit Zoo continues their holiday tradition with another season of Wild Lights. Guests can enjoy this even from November 19, 2022 until January 18th, 2023. More than five million LED lights will illuminate trees, buildings, and sculptures throughout the front half of the Detroit Zoo. Get your tickets online.
Look Inside This Abandoned Elementary School In Detroit
@detroitunseen Abandoned School. Detroit, MI. #abandonedplaces#history#historic#sadbuttrue#realstory#detroit#michigan#urbex#urbanexploring#bando#abandoned#forgottenplaces#lostplaces#abandonedamerica#fyp♬ Against The Wind - Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band. Look Into This 100 Year Old Abandoned High School In Flint. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on...
Detroit News
Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit
Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
How to get $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets for every performance this month in Michigan
DETROIT - You could see one of the most popular Broadway musicals at a huge discounted price. There’s going to be a lottery for 40, $10 tickets for each show as “Hamilton” is playing at the Fisher Theater through Broadway in Detroit from Tuesday, November 15 through Sunday, December 4.
Detroit’s Faygo is Now 115 Years Old. What’s the Best Flavor?
Detroit's own Faygo is now 115 years old. Yes, you read that right. Faygo turned 115 years old on November 4th, 2022. That is an incredible accomplishment and it means a lot to Michiganders as the company got its start in Detroit. Congrats Faygo!. For the most part, there are...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerous Winds This Weekend – Here’s Where
Is is really November? The weather has been in the 60s and even 70s for much of lower Michigan this month, and I’m not complaining. I’d love to miss the snow all together, but I know there are plenty of snow lovers that are ready for it. This...
‘Particularly chonky’ squirrels at University of Michigan great for Instagram, not so much for squirrel health
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Squirrels have always been big on the UM campus. Quite literally. The fox squirrels on the Diag -- the ones with orange-ish bellies -- were always bigger at UM than in her hometown a decade ago when Gail McCormick said she was a UM student. But...
Detroit News
Little Caesars touts ‘Detroit-style pizza actually from Detroit’ in new commercial
Detroit-based Little Caesars may be best known for its Hot-n-Ready round pizza but it has served its version of Detroit-style deep dish since 2013. Now, the Ilitch-owned brand will highlight the Detroit-ness of its Detroit-style pizza with new commercials that will air next week and are set at the Fox Theatre, just steps from where Little Caesars is headquartered. The national ads are kind of a spoof on “Antiques Roadshow” and discuss the authenticity of Little Caesar’s Detroit-style.
5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
wrif.com
Happy Birthday Faygo! A Detroit Staple for 115 years
Happy Birthday, Faygo! According to WXYZ, Faygo celebrates its 115th anniversary today, November 4th. Faygo was launched on November 4th, 1907. Per Tabletmag.com, the company was started by two Jewish immigrants named Feigenson in Detroit. In 1921, they shortened their name from Feigenson Brothers Bottling Works to Faygo in an attempt to better sell the soda.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit expungement fair
Detroit – On Saturday the Oak Grove A.M.E Church in Detroit will host and Expungement Fair for people who would like to have their criminal records expunged. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm. at the Johnson Recreation Center located at 8550 Chippewa Street om Detroit. Attorneys...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Cupid’s Christmas’: Here’s how to watch the Christmas movie filmed in Holly, Michigan
HOLLY, Mich. – The red carpet premiere of a Christmas movie filmed in Holly, Michigan is happening Sunday (Nov. 6). “Cupid’s Christmas” follows Santa as he searches for his lost reindeer and the love story of Katie Valentine and Luke Murphy as they work to save and restore a historic train depot.
fordauthority.com
Historic Ford Building Sold To Dearborn Businessman
While Ford works to rejuvenate the iconic Michigan Central Station and turn it into a mobility hub, many of the automaker’s other properties are being sold or repurposed for other uses, too. That includes the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with recently. Now, yet another historic Ford building – Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan – has been sold, this time to Dearborn Heights businessman Mike Shehadi, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Family Owned Detroit Bakery Voted Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in State
The holiday season will surely have you indulging in all those delicious seasonal treats. From now until January, the name of the game is eating, so why not be sure to include the best chocolate chip cookies in Michigan on the menu?. Chocolate chip cookies seem to be the mainstay...
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
jack1065.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Detroit; Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 28-45-53-56-69 – to win a $1 million prize....
Actress Kerry Washington: It can’t be ‘harder for me to vote than it was for my grandparents’
Updated, 7:51 a.m., 11/6/22 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and fellow Democrats joined actress Kerry Washington on Saturday night to rally at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Washington, best known for her roles in the movie, “Django Unchained” and the TV show, “Scandal,” told about 300 people that voting in the midterm election […] The post Actress Kerry Washington: It can’t be ‘harder for me to vote than it was for my grandparents’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
A first look at Michigan’s ‘Immersive King Tut’ floor-to-ceiling exhibition
DETROIT - You now have a chance to immerse yourself in the world of King Tut with a floor-to-ceiling exhibition which opened on Friday, November 4, 100 years to the day when archeologists discovered the “boy king’s” tomb in November 1922. The same people behind “Immersive Van...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
1240 WJIM
Lansing, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wjimam.com
Comments / 0