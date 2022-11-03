ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
metrodetroitmommy.com

2022 Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo: Amazing Holiday Fun

The Detroit Zoo continues their holiday tradition with another season of Wild Lights. Guests can enjoy this even from November 19, 2022 until January 18th, 2023. More than five million LED lights will illuminate trees, buildings, and sculptures throughout the front half of the Detroit Zoo. Get your tickets online.
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Look Inside This Abandoned Elementary School In Detroit

@detroitunseen Abandoned School. Detroit, MI. #abandonedplaces#history#historic#sadbuttrue#realstory#detroit#michigan#urbex#urbanexploring#bando#abandoned#forgottenplaces#lostplaces#abandonedamerica#fyp♬ Against The Wind - Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band. Look Into This 100 Year Old Abandoned High School In Flint. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit

Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Little Caesars touts ‘Detroit-style pizza actually from Detroit’ in new commercial

Detroit-based Little Caesars may be best known for its Hot-n-Ready round pizza but it has served its version of Detroit-style deep dish since 2013. Now, the Ilitch-owned brand will highlight the Detroit-ness of its Detroit-style pizza with new commercials that will air next week and are set at the Fox Theatre, just steps from where Little Caesars is headquartered. The national ads are kind of a spoof on “Antiques Roadshow” and discuss the authenticity of Little Caesar’s Detroit-style.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wrif.com

Happy Birthday Faygo! A Detroit Staple for 115 years

Happy Birthday, Faygo! According to WXYZ, Faygo celebrates its 115th anniversary today, November 4th. Faygo was launched on November 4th, 1907. Per Tabletmag.com, the company was started by two Jewish immigrants named Feigenson in Detroit. In 1921, they shortened their name from Feigenson Brothers Bottling Works to Faygo in an attempt to better sell the soda.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit expungement fair

Detroit – On Saturday the Oak Grove A.M.E Church in Detroit will host and Expungement Fair for people who would like to have their criminal records expunged. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm. at the Johnson Recreation Center located at 8550 Chippewa Street om Detroit. Attorneys...
DETROIT, MI
fordauthority.com

Historic Ford Building Sold To Dearborn Businessman

While Ford works to rejuvenate the iconic Michigan Central Station and turn it into a mobility hub, many of the automaker’s other properties are being sold or repurposed for other uses, too. That includes the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with recently. Now, yet another historic Ford building – Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan – has been sold, this time to Dearborn Heights businessman Mike Shehadi, according to the Detroit Free Press.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Michigan Advance

Actress Kerry Washington: It can’t be ‘harder for me to vote than it was for my grandparents’

Updated, 7:51 a.m., 11/6/22 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and fellow Democrats joined actress Kerry Washington on Saturday night to rally at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Washington, best known for her roles in the movie, “Django Unchained” and the TV show, “Scandal,” told about 300 people that voting in the midterm election […] The post Actress Kerry Washington: It can’t be ‘harder for me to vote than it was for my grandparents’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy