West Chester Township, OH

Crash cleared on east I-275 near Indian Hill

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and congesting traffic along eastbound I-275 near Loveland Madiera Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and congesting traffic along the interstate near Indian Hill, Monday evening. Click...
INDIAN HILL, OH
Crews on scene of downed wires on the Dixie Highway in Fort Wright

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Crews are responding to reports of downed wires on Dixie Highway in Fort Wright, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Delays are expected as crews assess the situation. Minimal delays have been reported. Slow traffic...
FORT WRIGHT, KY
Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Two major retailers relocating to Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Power outage causes delay at Centerville High School

CENTERVILLE — Centerville High School is on a two-hour delay today due to a power outage. Centerville City Schools announced early Monday morning that the high school will be delayed due to a partial power outage. >>PREVIOUS: Centerville High School dismissing early due to power outage. In the Facebook...
CENTERVILLE, OH
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball

While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners were in Bloomington,...
INDIANA STATE
Ohio Lottery sells $1 million Powerball ticket

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — While not a record-setting winner, one person who purchased a Powerball ticket in Ohio is $1 million richer!. The Ohio Lottery says a ticket matching all five of the winning Powerball drawing numbers, without the Powerball, was sold at Get Go #3431 in Lakewood, Ohio. The...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Election results: Ohio governor's race

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A major race in Ohio this year, is the one for Ohio governor. See the results for the race below. Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine seeks a second term in Tuesday’s race for the state’s chief executive slot while challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat, hopes to regain a seat last won by her party 16 years ago.
OHIO STATE

