Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this month
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 near Indian Hill
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and congesting traffic along eastbound I-275 near Loveland Madiera Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and congesting traffic along the interstate near Indian Hill, Monday evening. Click...
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield
CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of downed wires on the Dixie Highway in Fort Wright
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Crews are responding to reports of downed wires on Dixie Highway in Fort Wright, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Delays are expected as crews assess the situation. Minimal delays have been reported. Slow traffic...
WLWT 5
One person injured after structure fire in West Chester Township, officials say
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person was taken to hospital following a structure fire in West Chester Township, officials say. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. West Chester fire says crews extinguished a structure fire in the 7000 block of...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 4 arrested, including 2 juveniles after home invasion, two police pursuits
CINCINNATI — Four people have been arrested, including two juveniles, after a home invasion and police chase in Green Township. A home invasion call came in around midnight Tuesday in the 5900 block of Calmhaven Drive in Green Township. Officials say a vehicle fled from the scene with suspects...
Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
Mt. Orab man dies of apparent accidental handgun discharge
A Mt. Orab man has died of what appears to have been an accidental handgun discharge. According to a press release from the Brown C
WLWT 5
Two major retailers relocating to Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
Power outage causes delay at Centerville High School
CENTERVILLE — Centerville High School is on a two-hour delay today due to a power outage. Centerville City Schools announced early Monday morning that the high school will be delayed due to a partial power outage. >>PREVIOUS: Centerville High School dismissing early due to power outage. In the Facebook...
Winner! 1 ticket wins Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in Ohio Lottery drawing Saturday: See where the winning ticket was sold
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Check your tickets!. There’s a BIG lottery winner in Ohio after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716 in Marysville,...
13abc.com
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a great deal too!
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man charged with assault after striking officer with car during pursuit
CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested and charged after hitting a police officer with a car during a vehicle pursuit. According to court documents, Adrian McFerrin, 22, was involved in a pursuit with officers from the Newton Police Deparmtent. Documents say during the pursuit, McFerrin pulled into the...
WLWT 5
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners were in Bloomington,...
Winning Powerball numbers for the $1.6 billion jackpot: See all the prizes sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the gigantic $1.6 billion jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of people taking home smaller amounts of prize money. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your...
WLWT 5
How much would the $1.9 billion Powerball winner take home in the Tri-State?
Monday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.9 billion, the largest prize in lottery history. The cash option is $929.1 million. No winning tickets were sold for Saturday's drawing for a $1.5 billion jackpot. The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball was 20. The drawing is scheduled for Monday at 11...
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this month
Costco, the popular discount warehouse retail chain, recently announced the grand opening date for its newest Ohio store location. Read on to learn more. Costco is set to open a new store in Liberty Township, Ohio, later this month. According to local reports, the grand opening has been set for 8 am on November 16, 2022.
WLWT 5
Ohio Lottery sells $1 million Powerball ticket
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — While not a record-setting winner, one person who purchased a Powerball ticket in Ohio is $1 million richer!. The Ohio Lottery says a ticket matching all five of the winning Powerball drawing numbers, without the Powerball, was sold at Get Go #3431 in Lakewood, Ohio. The...
WLWT 5
Election results: Ohio governor's race
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A major race in Ohio this year, is the one for Ohio governor. See the results for the race below. Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine seeks a second term in Tuesday’s race for the state’s chief executive slot while challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat, hopes to regain a seat last won by her party 16 years ago.
WLWT 5
Long lines spotted at polling locations as voters wait to cast ballots
LAKESIDE PARK, Ky. — Tuesday is already shaping up to be a record Election Day. Ohio's Secretary of State Frank LaRose said a record number of Ohioans voted early for a gubernatorial general election. Nearly 550,000 people voted in person during early voting in Ohio. And more than a...
