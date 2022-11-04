Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
Lafayette Schools to Provide Free Covid-19 Test Kits Starting 11/14Thomas SmithLafayette, CA
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Related
Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Rock Hall Appearance With Lionel Richie
Dave Grohl took an unexpected guest turn on the Commodores' classic “Easy” during Lionel Richie's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Richie’s first song of the evening was “Hello,” the 1983 hit single off his second solo album, Can’t Slow Down. As he moved on to “Easy,” Grohl joined him on stage, much to the delight of the crowd in attendance. They stayed largely true to the original, as Grohl faithfully delivered the song’s iconic solo. Then Grohl and Richie stood face to face performing the chorus that followed.
40 Years Ago: Duran Duran Releases the Buoyant ‘Rio’
On Nov. 1, 1982, Duran Duran released "Rio" as a single in the U.K. The title track of the band's 1982 LP quickly became one of the Birmingham band's signature songs, a confident mission statement driven by optimistic lyrics and musical twists and turns. Keyboardist Nick Rhodes' frantic, pulsating sequences...
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce 2023 Joint Concerts
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel will hit the road together next year, performing three joint concerts. The first performance will take place in Los Angeles on March 10, followed by Arlington, Texas, on April 8 and Nashville on May 19. Tickets for all three shows will go on sale on Nov. 11.
Springsteen and Mellencamp Honor Jerry Lee Lewis at Rock Hall
Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp closed out the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a rollicking tribute to the recently departed Jerry Lee Lewis, performing the rock 'n' roll pioneer's "High School Confidential" and "Great Balls of Fire." The rockers were backed by Zac Brown Band...
Duran Duran Roars Through Rock Hall Performance, Despite Setbacks
Duran Duran's victory lap before making their acceptance speeches at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony experienced a couple of bumps in the road. The band's current lineup – singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor – were set to be joined by two former Duran Duran members during the performance: Andy Taylor, the group’s guitarist and backing vocalist from 1980–86 and 2001–06, and multi-instrumentalist Warren Cuccurullo, who was with the band from 1989-2001.
Pat Benatar Delivers Classic Hits at Hall of Fame Induction
New honorees Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo took the stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to perform hits from their long and influential career. They opened with a brief but muscular snippet of 1988's "All Fired Up," pairing it with 1983's "Love is a Battlefield." Benatar's first Top 25 single "Heartbreaker" followed, providing the night's biggest singalong yet.
Bruce Springsteen Put Engineer Jimmy Iovine to Sleep … Twice
Jimmy Iovine, who was the engineer on Bruce Springsteen’s classic album Born to Run, recalled how the Boss sent him to sleep twice during recording sessions. In a new interview with Variety, Iovine said he learned valuable lessons while working on the 1975 LP, which helped him develop his successful career as a label boss and entrepreneur.
35 Years Ago: ‘Less Than Zero’ Soundtrack Confronts Music’s New Landscape
Rick Rubin didn't feel beholden to Bret Easton Ellis' 1985 novel Less Than Zero when he signed on as music supervisor for a movie adaptation. So he decided to do something completely different. "The music [in the book] had a particular sensibility for its time and I don't know what...
Listen to Guns N’ Roses’ New Version of ‘November Rain’
Guns N’ Roses have released their updated version of the classic hit, “November Rain.”. Completed for the upcoming Use Your Illusion box set, the new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by film and television composer Christopher Lennertz. The track was mixed by Steven Wilson, who has also remixed albums by King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Yes, Rush, Roxy Music, Black Sabbath and Kiss.
Bono Launches ‘Stories of Surrender’ Book Tour in New York City
Bono launched his Stories of Surrender book tour this evening in New York City, in support of his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. The U2 singer appeared on stage at the Beacon Theatre to rapturous applause before launching into a condensed version of "City of Blinding Lights," backed by a trio of musicians.
Eurythmics Celebrate Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Eurythmics celebrated their enshrinement in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony by performing a trio of their hits in Los Angeles. They opened with a taut, horn-driven version of 1985's "Would I Lie to You," then seamlessly transitioned into 1987's "Missionary Man." The group then inevitably turned to "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," their first big hit.
Sammy Hagar: ‘It Ain’t Just One Guy’ Blocking Van Halen Tribute
Sammy Hagar dispelled rumors that a single former Van Halen member is holding up the long-discussed tribute concert for Eddie Van Halen. "It ain't just one guy,” Hagar declared during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. “Alex Van Halen and I don't talk.”. Hagar went on to...
Henry Selick Says It’s ‘Unfair’ That People Assume Tim Burton Directed ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’
The posters for the movie all read Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. But officially, technically, and any way you slice it, Tim Burton did not direct the film. The director of Nightmare Before Christmas is Henry Selick, the stop-motion animator who also made James and the Giant Peach and Coraline. Burton created the story and designed the characters, but he didn’t direct the actual film.
KOOL 101.7
New York Judge Hears Arguments Related to Stolen Eagles Lyrics
Three men accused of attempting to sell stolen Eagles lyrics appeared in court in New York City on Friday. Judge Curtis Farber heard arguments from each of the men's attorneys and set a date for a final decision to be made on Jan. 13. All three men — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame curator Craig Inciardi, book trader Glenn Horowitz and rock auctioneer Edward Kosinski — were charged in July in the case, which involves approximately 100 pages of Don Henley’s handwritten notes and lyrics, including various songs from the band's 1976 album, Hotel California.
Neil Young ‘Harvest’ Documentary Coming in December
A 1971 documentary called Harvest Time, marking the 50th anniversary of Neil Young's classic album Harvest, will premiere in theaters worldwide on Dec. 1. More showings in select locations will follow on Dec. 4, with, presumably, a home-video release at a later date. “The feature is a never-been-seen-before fan piece...
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0