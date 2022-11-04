Read full article on original website
Related
korncountry.com
North Vernon man busted for meth, rape
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office investigated a possible sexual assault Friday morning at a residence in County Squire Lakes. Deputies also learned of possible drug dealing at the suspect’s residence and were able to obtain a search warrant. Law enforcement allegedly found and...
korncountry.com
Wanted Columbus man arrested on drug charges
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Bartholomew County man with a felony warrant for his arrest was taken into custody by the Columbus Police Department (CPD) on Friday afternoon. Officers responded at about 5:30 p.m. to a residence in the 4600 block of West Ridge Drive to serve a warrant on Justin A. Bowles, 40, of Columbus. When arrived CPD, they found and took Bowles into custody without incident.
korncountry.com
Columbus man arrested for disturbance, head-butting CPD officer
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A local man was arrested on several charges Saturday afternoon after officers responded to a disturbance involving an intoxicated person. The Columbus Police Department (CPD) responded to the 1400 block of Pearl Street at around 3:45 p.m. in regards to a report of two people fighting, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris. When officers arrived, they detained a man who police say was holding a nearly empty bottle of vodka.
korncountry.com
Columbus city offices closed Election Day, Veteran’s Day
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Officials have announced that the City of Columbus offices will not be open for business for two days this week. Offices will be closed on both Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, and on Veteran’s Day, Friday, November 11. The closures include Columbus City Utilities. Trash...
korncountry.com
Columbus Softball Hall of Fame welcomes 15 new members
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Indiana Slowpitch Softball Hall Of Fame (CISSHOF) held its fourth induction ceremony and banquet on Saturday night at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Over 200 softball enthusiasts attended. Fifteen former players, coaches, umpires, and teams were honored and accepted into the local Hall of...
korncountry.com
Cummins awarded defense contract for power generation equipment
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Cummins Inc. has landed a major contract with the Department of Defense (D0D) to develop and produce generator sets. Cummins was selected as one of two awardees that will develop, manufacture, test, and produce generator sets in both the 500 kilowatts (kW) skid and Power Plants (PP) configurations to meet the electrical power needs for the Large Tactical Power System (LTPS) and the (DoD).
Comments / 0