COLUMBUS, Ind. – Cummins Inc. has landed a major contract with the Department of Defense (D0D) to develop and produce generator sets. Cummins was selected as one of two awardees that will develop, manufacture, test, and produce generator sets in both the 500 kilowatts (kW) skid and Power Plants (PP) configurations to meet the electrical power needs for the Large Tactical Power System (LTPS) and the (DoD).

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO