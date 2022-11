From 2005-2020, JMU women’s basketball won at least 23 games in every season. In 2020-21, the Dukes went 15-10. Last season, they went 14-15. The recent results and HORRIBLE luck (injuries and COVID-19) make it hard to adequately assess head coach Sean O’Regan. When COVID-19 ended the 2019-20 basketball season, the Dukes had one of their best teams in years. They were capable of not only making the NCAA Tournament, but winning games in the event.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO