Zoran Bogdanovic

Coca-Cola products may look slightly different next year.

New York –Coca-Cola has experimented with bizarre, limited-time flavors and immersive online experiences over the last year. Now, it's aiming to add more cans, bottles, and value packs to give cash-strapped customers more options — even if it means paying more for less in the end.
CNET

How Much Cheaper Is Costco Than a Typical Grocery Store? We Do the Math

We've previously brought you grocery-saving math in the forms of name brand versus store brand products, buying via online delivery versus buying in-store, and Trader Joe's versus conventional retailers. Now, we take on stockpiling (responsibly, of course) to see how much you can save by buying in bulk. Most of...
KPLC TV

Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices

(Gray News) – Like everything else, Thanksgiving is getting more expensive. Market research firm IRI predicts this year’s meal could be about 13.5% more costly than last year. Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers. The grocery store chain will match...
GMA

Aldi offers Thanksgiving Price Rewind for affordable holiday options

This Thanksgiving, amid inflation and rising food prices, shoppers can find savings on meal ingredients thanks to a new promotion from Aldi. The grocery retailer announced its "Thanksgiving Price Rewind" on Tuesday, which ensures affordable prices on holiday essentials. "Starting November 2, holiday favorites ranging from appetizers, desserts, sides and...
Washington Examiner

‘Thanksgiving Price Rewind’: Aldi grocery stores to match 2019 prices

Aldi food markets are looking to give consumers a bit of reprieve by reverting back to their 2019 prices. In response to rising inflation and higher prices being a major concern for shoppers, Aldi announced it will discount Thanksgiving season grocery items up to 30% in order to match pre-inflation price points.
TODAY.com

Aldi is throwing back its Thanksgiving food prices to 2019

Aldi is pressing rewind to make home-cooked meals more of a possibility this Thanksgiving. With the rising cost of food, especially grocery items, many people are opting to order in their turkey and stuffing from a restaurant instead. “There’s no question that this year Thanksgiving is more expensive than ever...
PYMNTS

89% of Consumers Feel Inflation at the Grocery Store

Inflation is weighing heavy on consumers’ minds, and rarely are they as aware of rising prices than when browsing the aisles at their local grocery store. For the PYMNTS study The New Reality Check, created in collaboration with LendingClub, we surveyed a census-balanced panel of nearly 3,500 U.S. consumers in August to explore how inflation has affected them. What we found suggests that they feel price increases especially acutely when buying food.
Axios

Reports: Kroger may buy Albertsons in grocery megamerger

Kroger reportedly is in talks to buy Albertsons in a deal that would combine two of the nation's largest grocery chains. Driving the news: A deal could be reached as soon as this week, Bloomberg and then CNBC reported Thursday. Kroger and Albertsons representatives did not immediately respond to Axios'...
Allrecipes.com

Aldi Is Dropping Its Thanksgiving Prices to Pre-Pandemic Levels

As we can all tell from our weekly trips to the grocery store, food prices are soaring. Grocery prices have increased 13 percent since this time last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and they don't seem to be coming down any time soon. With Thanksgiving quickly...
WCPO

Safe Shopping Solutions

The busy holiday season is a time when many people fall victim to fraudsters, scam artists and digital thieves. It’s important to know what to look for and to be cautious and vigilant whether shopping online, at the mall or in your neighborhood stores. In fact, VISA has some great tools to help you stay safe, secure and stress-free this holiday shopping season.
Mashed

Walmart Beats Out Amazon On Grocery Net Sales

Walmart and Amazon are two retailers that are favorites among consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies. Both compete as one-stop shops for items as varied as frozen meals, soft drinks, and household supplies. Notably, this rivalry goes far beyond grocery products, even extending into technology, with Walmart building out Walmart Plus in recent years, which is essentially its own version of Amazon Prime (via Argos Software).
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Operators are sourcing more frozen foods to meet labor, supply and waste challenges

Restaurants continue to face the triple challenge of labor and supply shortages and food waste surpluses. Not to mention high food costs. One solution may lie in the freezer. With fresh proteins and produce sometimes tough to get and kitchen help even tougher, a new survey found that 40% of foodservice operators are now sourcing more frozen foods than they did in 2019. Healthcare, convenience stores and fast-casual concepts reported the greatest increase.

