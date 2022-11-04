Read full article on original website
Coca-Cola products may look slightly different next year.
New York –Coca-Cola has experimented with bizarre, limited-time flavors and immersive online experiences over the last year. Now, it's aiming to add more cans, bottles, and value packs to give cash-strapped customers more options — even if it means paying more for less in the end.
These 14 Grocery Stores Are the Worst for Price Competitiveness
Thanks to inflation, buying groceries is now significantly more expensive than ever before. And although consumers won't be able to entirely avoid inflated prices, it can pay off to do your grocery...
CNET
How Much Cheaper Is Costco Than a Typical Grocery Store? We Do the Math
We've previously brought you grocery-saving math in the forms of name brand versus store brand products, buying via online delivery versus buying in-store, and Trader Joe's versus conventional retailers. Now, we take on stockpiling (responsibly, of course) to see how much you can save by buying in bulk. Most of...
KPLC TV
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices
(Gray News) – Like everything else, Thanksgiving is getting more expensive. Market research firm IRI predicts this year’s meal could be about 13.5% more costly than last year. Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers. The grocery store chain will match...
Kroger self-checkout ‘cash-back scheme saw brazen thief fool staff 21 times’ & it has nothing to do with ‘banana trick’
A KROGER self-checkout "cash-back scheme" reportedly saw a brazen thief fool the staff over 20 times and it apparently has nothing to do with the "banana trick." after he was seen walking into several Kroger stores and buying a small item at the self-checkout and using a card to select cash back.
Will my grocery store close? Here’s what a Kroger-Albertsons merger could mean for California
A 2015 merger between Albertson and Safeway led to store closures and lost jobs. Will this one turn out differently?
8 Groceries To Buy From Dollar Stores When You’re Broke
Thanks to inflation, there are droves of Americans who were previously doing OK who are now barely scraping by. For many, inflation means not only upping their usual cost-saving measures such as...
People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying
With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. Related: Dollar Tree: 5...
I’m a former Albertsons worker & I hate self-checkout – what I would love to tell retailers who use problematic feature
A FORMER grocery store worker has declared his hatred for self-checkout - and what he'd love to tell the retailers who use a problematic feature in stores. Rick Reilly said that he supports the proposed merger between Albertsons and Kroger, as long as there are alternatives to self-checkout. Reilly shared...
Aldi offers Thanksgiving Price Rewind for affordable holiday options
This Thanksgiving, amid inflation and rising food prices, shoppers can find savings on meal ingredients thanks to a new promotion from Aldi. The grocery retailer announced its "Thanksgiving Price Rewind" on Tuesday, which ensures affordable prices on holiday essentials. "Starting November 2, holiday favorites ranging from appetizers, desserts, sides and...
Washington Examiner
‘Thanksgiving Price Rewind’: Aldi grocery stores to match 2019 prices
Aldi food markets are looking to give consumers a bit of reprieve by reverting back to their 2019 prices. In response to rising inflation and higher prices being a major concern for shoppers, Aldi announced it will discount Thanksgiving season grocery items up to 30% in order to match pre-inflation price points.
TODAY.com
Aldi is throwing back its Thanksgiving food prices to 2019
Aldi is pressing rewind to make home-cooked meals more of a possibility this Thanksgiving. With the rising cost of food, especially grocery items, many people are opting to order in their turkey and stuffing from a restaurant instead. “There’s no question that this year Thanksgiving is more expensive than ever...
89% of Consumers Feel Inflation at the Grocery Store
Inflation is weighing heavy on consumers’ minds, and rarely are they as aware of rising prices than when browsing the aisles at their local grocery store. For the PYMNTS study The New Reality Check, created in collaboration with LendingClub, we surveyed a census-balanced panel of nearly 3,500 U.S. consumers in August to explore how inflation has affected them. What we found suggests that they feel price increases especially acutely when buying food.
Reports: Kroger may buy Albertsons in grocery megamerger
Kroger reportedly is in talks to buy Albertsons in a deal that would combine two of the nation's largest grocery chains. Driving the news: A deal could be reached as soon as this week, Bloomberg and then CNBC reported Thursday. Kroger and Albertsons representatives did not immediately respond to Axios'...
7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....
Allrecipes.com
Aldi Is Dropping Its Thanksgiving Prices to Pre-Pandemic Levels
As we can all tell from our weekly trips to the grocery store, food prices are soaring. Grocery prices have increased 13 percent since this time last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and they don't seem to be coming down any time soon. With Thanksgiving quickly...
WCPO
Safe Shopping Solutions
The busy holiday season is a time when many people fall victim to fraudsters, scam artists and digital thieves. It’s important to know what to look for and to be cautious and vigilant whether shopping online, at the mall or in your neighborhood stores. In fact, VISA has some great tools to help you stay safe, secure and stress-free this holiday shopping season.
Walmart Beats Out Amazon On Grocery Net Sales
Walmart and Amazon are two retailers that are favorites among consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies. Both compete as one-stop shops for items as varied as frozen meals, soft drinks, and household supplies. Notably, this rivalry goes far beyond grocery products, even extending into technology, with Walmart building out Walmart Plus in recent years, which is essentially its own version of Amazon Prime (via Argos Software).
Mondelēz Says Premium Brands Like Oreo, Ritz, Cadbury Will Avoid Consumer Trade-Down
Snack and candy giant Mondelēz International says its portfolio of premium food and beverage (F&B) brands will be protected from the worst of the trade-down trend even as rising prices continue to affect consumer behavior. This, as the parent company of Oreo, Cadbury, Ritz, Philadelphia Cream Cheese and three...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Operators are sourcing more frozen foods to meet labor, supply and waste challenges
Restaurants continue to face the triple challenge of labor and supply shortages and food waste surpluses. Not to mention high food costs. One solution may lie in the freezer. With fresh proteins and produce sometimes tough to get and kitchen help even tougher, a new survey found that 40% of foodservice operators are now sourcing more frozen foods than they did in 2019. Healthcare, convenience stores and fast-casual concepts reported the greatest increase.
