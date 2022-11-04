(TNS) — The Palos Verdes Peninsula has always been susceptible to wildfires and even more so in recent years, with continual drought conditions. In response, the Rancho Palos Verdes City Council, in October, approved wildfire-detecting cameras, at $140,000 annually for five years. RPV plans to place the cameras in four areas of the city that would also help detect fires in the neighboring Peninsula cities.

