Rural Missouri Schools to Get $22M for Electric Buses
(TNS) — Twenty-seven rural Missouri school districts won nearly $22 million in funding this year through the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus rebate program to replace fuel-powered school buses with electric ones. Another district, East Prairie R-II, in Missouri's Bootheel region, will be able to acquire a propane-powered bus.
Minnesota Utility Plans Aggressive Renewable Energy Expansion
(TNS) — Minnesota Power is planning to add more renewable energy to its mix. The Duluth-based utility company said it will add up to 700 megawatts of renewable energy — 400 megawatts of wind and 300 megawatts of solar. It's a considerable increase over the 300 megawatts of solar and wind it proposed when it first announced its plan almost two years ago.
California Region Nets $1.5M Grant for Fire-Detecting Cameras
(TNS) — The Palos Verdes Peninsula has always been susceptible to wildfires and even more so in recent years, with continual drought conditions. In response, the Rancho Palos Verdes City Council, in October, approved wildfire-detecting cameras, at $140,000 annually for five years. RPV plans to place the cameras in four areas of the city that would also help detect fires in the neighboring Peninsula cities.
CalHR’s Tech Leader Is Driven by Mission and Data
Departments Recruiting for Executive Leadership Roles
OSU-Lima Makes Engineers for Manufacturing a Priority
(TNS) — There's a demand for industrial engineers in the region, with an 11 percent growth projected in those jobs by 2026. Companies are hiring. They're just not finding much out there. The Ohio State University-Lima campus hopes its new bachelor of science in engineering technology degree, which should...
Michigan Police Debut Special Needs Registry for Residents
(TNS) — The Clinton Township Police Department has developed a new online registry that details residents' special physical and emotional needs. The registry gives police officers a heads-up to any disability, disorder, diagnosis, coexisting conditions, behavior triggers, de-escalation techniques, medical and other critical information. Residents may voluntarily fill out...
