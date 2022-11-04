ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

EFL Cup: Cherries thrash Everton, Leicester cruise past Newport

That's the end of this live text, thanks for joining us tonight. Read all tonight's reports here. See you tomorrow as big dogs like Arsenal, Spurs, (Newcastle?), Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all play. O'Neil 'always pushing us'. FT: Bournemouth 4-1 Everton. Bournemouth goalscorer Junior Stanislas told BBC Radio Solent:...
The Associated Press

Salah double fires Liverpool to away win at Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Salah struck twice to fire Liverpool to a 2-1 win at Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp’s team had not won away from home in the league all season and had to hold on in the face of a second-half fightback from Spurs with Harry Kane halving the deficit.
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen

Manchester City are favourites to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, having held initial talks over a move for the 19-year-old. (Mail) Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brazil’s World Cup roster has nine forwards and old man Dani Alves

Brazil has released its roster for the 2022 World Cup, which includes 39-year-old defender Dani Alves and nine forwards. The Seleção are one of the tournament favorites, and the sheer quality of players both on and off the roster is testament to their strength. Nine forwards are included in a high-powered group including Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus and Antony, among others. But there was not room for the likes of longtime Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, as well as Atlético Madrid forward Matheus Cunha. In defense, Brazil brought along 38-year-old Thiago Silva and Dani Alves, with Roma’s Roger Ibañez and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães missing out. Alves...
FOX Sports

Sarri's Lazio surging as Mourinho's Roma struggles again

ROME (AP) — José Mourinho and Maurizio Sarri are going in opposite directions in their second seasons in the Italian capital. Roma is struggling to meet the higher expectations produced in Mourinho’s first term when the Giallorossi won the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League. Lazio,...
BBC

Rangers to face Hibernian in SWPL Cup final as Glasgow City suffer shock loss

Rangers have reached the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final for the first time and will face Hibernian, who stunned hosts Glasgow City. League leaders Rangers secured their place at Tynecastle Park on 11 December after a 4-0 win away to Spartans. But the drama was at Petershill Park, where...
BBC

L﻿ampard sees key night for young names

Frank Lampard hopes to give a host of Everton’s youngsters the chance to experience first-team responsibility when they travel to Bournemouth in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. A number of Toffees players are due a rest, with four - James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Alex Iwobi...
The Guardian

FSG’s steady, successful stewardship has brought Liverpool a long way

Whatever the outcome of Fenway Sports Group’s search for new investment in Liverpool, the sales presentation that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are conducting on its behalf will look far more attractive than it would have done when John W Henry and co acquired the club in the high court 12 years ago. They can sell Liverpool, part or whole, in a much better state than when they found it.
BBC

Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher in critical condition

A Bath City striker is in a critical but stable condition after crashing into advertising hoardings during the club's National League South game. Alex Fletcher was admitted into intensive care and underwent emergency neurosurgery on Tuesday. The injury happened in the fifth minute of the game at Twerton Park, with...

