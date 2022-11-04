Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gabriel Martinelli named in Brazil squad but Roberto Firmino misses out
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has been named in Brazil's squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar but Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Martinelli, 21, has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, while Firmino, 31, misses out despite six goals in 12 games. Striker...
BBC
EFL Cup: Cherries thrash Everton, Leicester cruise past Newport
That's the end of this live text, thanks for joining us tonight. Read all tonight's reports here. See you tomorrow as big dogs like Arsenal, Spurs, (Newcastle?), Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all play. O'Neil 'always pushing us'. FT: Bournemouth 4-1 Everton. Bournemouth goalscorer Junior Stanislas told BBC Radio Solent:...
BBC
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd: Unai Emery off to a flyer as Erik ten Hag rues 'stupid' decisions
For years, there has been a sense of inevitability about the visit of Manchester United to Villa Park. But in his first 90 minutes as Aston Villa boss, Unai Emery changed all that. The Spaniard, taking charge for the first time since replacing Steven Gerrard at the end of last...
Report: Chelsea Have Been Monitoring Endrick For Months
Chelsea have been interested in Endrick for months and have been following his progression.
Salah double fires Liverpool to away win at Tottenham
LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Salah struck twice to fire Liverpool to a 2-1 win at Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp’s team had not won away from home in the league all season and had to hold on in the face of a second-half fightback from Spurs with Harry Kane halving the deficit.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen
Manchester City are favourites to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, having held initial talks over a move for the 19-year-old. (Mail) Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have...
Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea: Women’s Super League – as it happened
Goals from Chelsea’s Sam Kerr, Lauren James and Erin Cuthbert ended Manchester United’s perfect start to the WSL season
James Justin injury mars Leicester City’s easy win against Newport
Jamie Vardy scored twice and James Justin once but the defender went off injured late on in Leicester’s 3-0 win against Newport
Brazil’s World Cup roster has nine forwards and old man Dani Alves
Brazil has released its roster for the 2022 World Cup, which includes 39-year-old defender Dani Alves and nine forwards. The Seleção are one of the tournament favorites, and the sheer quality of players both on and off the roster is testament to their strength. Nine forwards are included in a high-powered group including Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus and Antony, among others. But there was not room for the likes of longtime Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, as well as Atlético Madrid forward Matheus Cunha. In defense, Brazil brought along 38-year-old Thiago Silva and Dani Alves, with Roma’s Roger Ibañez and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães missing out. Alves...
Manchester United Contact Inter Milan Centre Back
Manchester United have reportedly made contact with an Inter Milan centre back ahead of a possible move next summer.
FOX Sports
Sarri's Lazio surging as Mourinho's Roma struggles again
ROME (AP) — José Mourinho and Maurizio Sarri are going in opposite directions in their second seasons in the Italian capital. Roma is struggling to meet the higher expectations produced in Mourinho’s first term when the Giallorossi won the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League. Lazio,...
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup squad list tracker: Brazil brings 39-year-old Dani Alves; Deadline dates for USMNT, England
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar with the action running through the final on Dec. 18. You can watch all of the World Cup live on fuboTV (Try for free).
BBC
Rangers to face Hibernian in SWPL Cup final as Glasgow City suffer shock loss
Rangers have reached the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final for the first time and will face Hibernian, who stunned hosts Glasgow City. League leaders Rangers secured their place at Tynecastle Park on 11 December after a 4-0 win away to Spartans. But the drama was at Petershill Park, where...
BBC
Lampard sees key night for young names
Frank Lampard hopes to give a host of Everton’s youngsters the chance to experience first-team responsibility when they travel to Bournemouth in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. A number of Toffees players are due a rest, with four - James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Alex Iwobi...
'Done' - FSG Reach Agreement To Sell Liverpool FC
New reports have been released that claim FSG have agreed to a deal to sell Liverpool FC to an unnamed party from Qatar.
FSG’s steady, successful stewardship has brought Liverpool a long way
Whatever the outcome of Fenway Sports Group’s search for new investment in Liverpool, the sales presentation that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are conducting on its behalf will look far more attractive than it would have done when John W Henry and co acquired the club in the high court 12 years ago. They can sell Liverpool, part or whole, in a much better state than when they found it.
BBC
Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher in critical condition
A Bath City striker is in a critical but stable condition after crashing into advertising hoardings during the club's National League South game. Alex Fletcher was admitted into intensive care and underwent emergency neurosurgery on Tuesday. The injury happened in the fifth minute of the game at Twerton Park, with...
