Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. A broken charging port can be a real headache. Depending on the severity of the damage, you may need to take your device apart and fix the charging port yourself before taking it to a professional. We will explain the steps you need to follow to fix a broken charger port. But before that, it’s essential to look at why the charging port of a phone, tablet, or laptop might stop working.

2 DAYS AGO