City Of Duluth Plans Raleigh Street Reconstruction Project For 2023
The City of Duluth is making plans for a reconstruction project on one of the busier "feeder" streets in West Duluth. During the 2023 road construction season, crews will work to make necessary improvements to Raleigh Street - between Grand Avenue/Highway 23 and 59th Avenue West. Looking at the task...
kdal610.com
Highway 53 Bridge Demolition To Begin
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The bridges on Highway 53 through Lincoln Park in Duluth will be demolished as part of the Twin Ports Interchange project. Beginning Monday, those in the Lincoln Park neighborhood can expect to hear some noise during the demolition mostly between the hours of 7 a-m and 7 p-m.
MNDOT Plans I-35 Bridge Replacements South Of Duluth In Hinckley
A series of four separate but geographically-connected I-35 bridge projects will impact traffic south of Duluth near Hinckley for a three year stretch, starting next summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to get the details out ahead of time to minimize unplanned disruptions. The work will occur on...
Watch Out For This Horrendously Bumpy Duluth Street
I had a busy morning today, and I was in a hurry to make it to my chiropractor's office for a last-minute adjustment to find relief for this vertigo I've been suffering from. My neck has been killing me in recent days, and this Duluth street did not help the matter.
Southbound Lanes Of Garfield Avenue In Duluth To Close November 11-14
A temporary closure will have big consequences for some drivers this upcoming weekend. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting Twin Ports drivers about the closure of the southbound lanes of Garfield Avenue - November 11 through November 14. The closure will mean that Superior-bound traffic will have...
WDIO-TV
Duluth police: Level III predatory offender moving to West Duluth
On November 8, Duluth police sent out a notice to the public about a Level III predatory offender moving into West Duluth. According to the release, 80-year-old Daniel Harry Peria is now living on the 5600 block of Grand Avenue. According to the fact sheet sent by the Duluth Police...
Spooky Abandoned Art Found Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Art abandonment is the act or hobby of working on a piece of art and leaving it somewhere for someone else to find. One spooky piece of art was found recently near the Lakewalk. Art abandonment has been sweeping the nation for a few years, but I haven't seen or...
Superior Votes To Spend $275K On Carnegie Library Roof Repairs
It won't be a new roof but it will help to keep the water out. The Superior City Council has voted to approve spending $275,000 on what is being called a "temporary roof repair" on the Carnegie Library - historic building that's sat awaiting some form of future development for some time now.
Helicopter Tours Now Being Booked For 2022 Bentleyville “Tour of Lights” In Duluth
The Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" will soon be open for the 2022 season and while hundreds of thousands of people walk through the attraction each year, there is a unique and breathtaking way for you to see it all, as well as the city of Duluth. Bentleyville Helicopter Tours are...
City of Duluth Launches GetGreen App To Encourage Local Climate Change Behaviors
Living in a nature-rich part of the country like we do in the Northland, doing all we can to protect the environment just seems to come naturally. But there's always room for improvement. That's the impetus behind the launch of a new app that's tailored specifically towards Twin Ports residents.
Minnesota Man Found Drunk & Asleep Behind The Wheel In Courthouse Parking Lot
Don't drive drunk, find a sober ride home. That's the message from the Pine County Sheriff's Office after a man was recently arrested after being found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle parked at the county courthouse. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, the man was found recently by a deputy on routine patrol last week.
mprnews.org
Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds
Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
City Leaders Offer Plan To ‘Fix’ Downtown Duluth Problems, Taskforce Results Provide Action Plan For The Future
The problems in downtown Duluth are hard to ignore. Blight. Crime. Drugs. Homelessness. While these have always been issues for the downtown business community, it seems that - for a variety of reasons - they've gotten worse over the last few years. And the pandemic didn't help. To address the...
Members Sought For St. Louis County Public Health + Human Services Advisory Committee
You could help shape the response to needs for St. Louis County residents. You could also make a little spending money for your time. St. Louis County is looking for volunteers to serve on its Public Health and Human Services Advisory Committee (PHHS). The committee is tasked with making recommendations to both the St. Louis County Board and the PHHS Department regarding public health and human service needs for communities and residents.
Take A Look Inside Duluth’s Central High School & Their Last Assembly
Duluth's Central High School closed in 2011, take a look inside the old high school before it's gone. There has always been some drama revolving around the building once home to Central High School. In June of this year, a sale was reported, however that deal ultimately fell through. Then...
Superior Public Library Plans ‘In Person’ Return For Annual Love Your Local Artist Event
The organizers of a popular local fundraiser are planning for its return to an in-person event this winter. The annual Love Your Local Artist fundraiser at the Superior Public Library is planning for a return to its usual style on Friday, February 10, 2023. The return to in-person follows two...
Demolition Of Highway 53 Bridge Portions Starts November 7 In Duluth’s Lincoln Park
Noise, dust, and the potential for equipment movement. That's what drivers and residents should anticipate within the Lincoln Park neighborhood part of the Twin Ports Interchange Project - starting Monday, November 7 as another round of the work unfolds. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation have shared that they...
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Deer Processing Options In The Duluth – Superior Area
Deer season is upon us in the Northland. Archery and bowhunting seasons are currently in progress and the rifle season is about to start in both Minnesota and Wisconsin; the 2022 rifle season starts on November 5 in Minnesota - running through November 13 and it starts on November 19 in Wisconsin - running through November 27.
Essentia Health Relaxes Visitor Restrictions For Duluth + Superior
Good news arrived Thursday for those receiving care at Essentia Health's hospitals in Duluth. The visitor restrictions that had been in place have been relaxed, meaning patients are now being allowed more visitors. Essentia Health notified the public through a press release, which explained the details of the change as...
