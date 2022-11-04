ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Highway 53 Bridge Demolition To Begin

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The bridges on Highway 53 through Lincoln Park in Duluth will be demolished as part of the Twin Ports Interchange project. Beginning Monday, those in the Lincoln Park neighborhood can expect to hear some noise during the demolition mostly between the hours of 7 a-m and 7 p-m.
DULUTH, MN
MNDOT Plans I-35 Bridge Replacements South Of Duluth In Hinckley

A series of four separate but geographically-connected I-35 bridge projects will impact traffic south of Duluth near Hinckley for a three year stretch, starting next summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to get the details out ahead of time to minimize unplanned disruptions. The work will occur on...
HINCKLEY, MN
Duluth police: Level III predatory offender moving to West Duluth

On November 8, Duluth police sent out a notice to the public about a Level III predatory offender moving into West Duluth. According to the release, 80-year-old Daniel Harry Peria is now living on the 5600 block of Grand Avenue. According to the fact sheet sent by the Duluth Police...
DULUTH, MN
Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds

Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
DULUTH, MN
Members Sought For St. Louis County Public Health + Human Services Advisory Committee

You could help shape the response to needs for St. Louis County residents. You could also make a little spending money for your time. St. Louis County is looking for volunteers to serve on its Public Health and Human Services Advisory Committee (PHHS). The committee is tasked with making recommendations to both the St. Louis County Board and the PHHS Department regarding public health and human service needs for communities and residents.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Deer Processing Options In The Duluth – Superior Area

Deer season is upon us in the Northland. Archery and bowhunting seasons are currently in progress and the rifle season is about to start in both Minnesota and Wisconsin; the 2022 rifle season starts on November 5 in Minnesota - running through November 13 and it starts on November 19 in Wisconsin - running through November 27.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
